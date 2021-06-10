Kyle Petty Takes Interviews to Local Restaurants for New Show

Eight-time NASCAR Cup Series winner Kyle Petty is gearing up for a new interview show. However, he is mixing up the formula. The former NASCAR driver is heading to local restaurants with a select number of guests for “Dinner Drive with Kyle Petty.”

Petty announced the show on Wednesday, June 9, providing some information about some of the spots he will visit. The show will consist of him meeting up with a guest and then riding to a local eatery in a vehicle that means something to them. Petty and his guest will then take part in a special one-on-one conversation to discuss a wide variety of subjects.

“Dinner Drive will feature an inside look at the lives and cars of some of the biggest names in sports, music, and entertainment, including sentimental stories of their upbringing, professional careers, and personal lives,” Petty said in a statement, per NASCAR. “I’m excited for viewers to pull up a chair and join us at the table as we have candid conversations about life with each guest.”

The first episode will air on July 8 and will feature Hall of Fame inductee Dale Earnhardt Jr. The season will continue with Davis Love III (July 15), Darius Rucker (July 22), Mario Andretti (July 29), Ric Flair (Aug. 5), Richard Petty (Aug. 12), Herschel Walker (Aug. 19), and Pitbull (Aug. 26). All of the episodes will air on the Nashville-based Circle Network. The channel is available on Peacock, Xfinity, and Roku among other platforms.

NASCAR Released a Glimpse of the Earnhardt Episode

This is gonna be fun. Looking forward to @dinnerdrivekp with @kylepetty on @peacockTV starting July 8th! Don't forget all @Xfinity X1 & Flex customers gets Peacock Premium for free! pic.twitter.com/Z4DhSGmd26 — Xfinity Racing (@XfinityRacing) June 9, 2021

Along with the announcement that Petty will host an interview show, NASCAR also provided some clips from the first episode. The brief video highlighted the first episode, which features Earnhardt and his 1988 Chevrolet S10 pickup.

“This was my first vehicle. It’s a 1988 single-cab S10 pickup truck with the Tahoe package,” Earnhardt explained. “You just get your license, you’re 16, you don’t really know how to drive. You think you do, but you’re going to run off into the ditch. You’re going to do stupid stuff. Me and this truck, we were a team.”

Following the overview of the vehicle, Earnhardt and Petty headed out to go get some pizza. They drive over to Pie in the Sky Pizza and sat back for some slices and a good conversation. The provided clip did not detail the entire conversation, but it highlighted some comments about Earnhardt, his wife Amy, and their children. In particular, Earnhardt explained how picking his daughter up from school is the best part of his day.

Petty Previously Interviewed NASCAR Figures Over Java





Play



Tony Stewart reflects on his racing career and outbursts on track I NASCAR I NBC Sports Tony Stewart sits down with Kyle Petty to remember his emotional racing career and what led to outbursts on the track. #NBCSports #NASCAR #TonyStewart » Subscribe to NBC Sports: youtube.com/nbcsports » Watch Live Sports on NBCSports.com: nbcsports.com/live NBC Sports Group serves sports fans 24/7 with premier live events, insightful studio shows, and compelling original programming.… 2018-11-05T21:21:03Z

“Dinner Drive With Kyle Petty” is not the first time that the former NASCAR driver sits down for one-on-one interviews with peers and legends alike. He previously hosted “Coffee With Kyle” on NBC Sports, a show that sent him and a guest to coffee shops.

There were several episodes of “Coffee With Kyle,” but they primarily focused on NASCAR. Petty interviewed Tony Stewart, Mike Helton, Richard Childress, and Jack Roush among others. Although he did virtually sit down with Andretti in September 2020. The new show will feature professional wrestlers, country singers, drivers, and people from all walks of life.

“Coffee With Kyle” lasted roughly one season spread across three years. The latest episode featured Janet Guthrie during a virtual conversation and aired in March 2021. Now Petty will continue to interview people, but he will do so in a very different setting.

