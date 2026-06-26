Kyle Larson Respects Carson Hocevar’s Talent, But Calls Him ‘Immature’

Two-time and defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson has mixed feelings on Spire Motorsports driver Carson Hocevar.

The driver of the No. 5 respects the talent Hocevar possesses behind the wheel, believing he will win multiple races a year once he reigns in his aggression. However, Larson said he loses respect for Hocevar for his maturity.

Larson on Hocevar’s maturity: ‘Acting like he’s eight years old’

During an interview on the “Bussin’ With The Boys” podcast, hosted by former NFL teammates Taylor Lewan and Will Compton, Larson was asked his opinion of Hocevar.

The 32-time Cup Series race winner first recognized Hocevar’s ability behind the wheel, saying he appreciates his aggressive style, but added that it gets out of hand at times.

“Hocevar, honestly, I respect his talent. I think he’s extremely, extremely good and fast. I like his aggressiveness, even, but I would say it goes overboard a lot of the time,” Larson said.

Off the racetrack, however, Larson believes Hocevar could use some maturing. Hocevar is an avid Twitch streamer, a platform the driver of the No. 77 uses to play video games while interacting with race fans.

While many Hocevar fans enjoy the driver’s streams, Larson is not a fan.

“For me, he’s young, but he’s more immature than what his age is. I have his little Twitch stream thing pop up on my Instagram feed every now and then, and I’m like, ‘Dude, this guy is like an 8-year-old.’ That’s where I lose a little bit of respect because I’m like, ‘This guy could be the future of our sport, and he’s acting like he’s eight years old,’” Larson said.

Larson finished his comments on Hocevar by doubling down on his driving ability and believes he can be a top-tier driver if he “dials back” his aggressiveness.

“He’s phenomenal. He outruns his teammates by a lot every week. He’s really good. He’s going to be around for a long time, and he’s going to win a lot of races. I think once he definitely harnesses himself some and kinda dials back that aggression a little bit and manages a race better, I think he can win multiple races a year, and he’s close to that. He’s definitely gotten better over the last couple of years,” Larson said.

Larson seeking to end winless streak this Sunday at Sonoma

Last year at Phoenix Raceway, Larson captured his second career NASCAR Cup Series championship by placing third and outrunning the other title contenders.

Yet, the Hendrick Motorsports star has not won a Cup Series race since May 2025 at the Kansas Speedway. This Sunday at the Sonoma Raceway, Larson will aim to put an end to the drought and break into victory lane.

Larson won three races in 2025 on his way to the championship at Homestead-Miami, Bristol, and Kansas, respectively. After 17 races in 2026, Larson ranks fourth in the points standings with seven top fives and 10 top 10s.

At the Sonoma Raceway, Larson is a two-time winner with victories coming in 2021 and 2024.