NASCAR Las Vegas Weekend Schedule: Cup Series Race, Practice, Qualifying, TV Times

NASCAR heads west this weekend for a packed two-day schedule at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, with both the Cup Series and O’Reilly Auto Parts Series in action.

Everything happens Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 3-4. Saturday features practice and qualifying for both series before the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series takes center stage for the Focused Health 302. The Cup Series then gets Sunday to itself, with the South Point 400 scheduled for 5:30 p.m. ET.

For fans trying to keep track of when cars hit the track and where to watch, here is the complete NASCAR weekend schedule for Las Vegas.

NASCAR Schedule for Saturday, Oct. 3

Saturday is the busiest day of the weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, beginning with O’Reilly Auto Parts Series practice and ending with the first race of the weekend.

2 p.m. ET: O’Reilly Auto Parts Series practice

3:05 p.m. ET: O’Reilly Auto Parts Series qualifying

4:30 p.m. ET: NASCAR Cup Series practice, truTV

5:35 p.m. ET: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, truTV

7:30 p.m. ET: Focused Health 302, The CW

The O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race will also be available on PRN and SiriusXM.

For Cup Series teams, Saturday’s practice and qualifying sessions will provide the only on-track preparation before Sunday’s South Point 400.

NASCAR Schedule for Sunday, Oct. 4

The Cup Series takes over Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday for the main event of the weekend.

5:30 p.m. ET: NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400, USA Network

The South Point 400 will also be available on HBO Max, PRN and SiriusXM.

The late-afternoon start means NASCAR’s weekend will stretch into Sunday evening in Las Vegas, with another critical race in the 2026 Chase ahead.

What Time Is the NASCAR Cup Race at Las Vegas?

The South Point 400 is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 4, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

USA Network will carry the television broadcast, while HBO Max will offer streaming coverage. Radio coverage is available through PRN and SiriusXM.

Before the race, Cup Series drivers will get on track Saturday for practice at 4:30 p.m. ET and qualifying at 5:35 p.m. ET.

With practice, qualifying and two races packed into two days, NASCAR fans will have action from Saturday afternoon through Sunday evening in Las Vegas.