Legacy Motor Clubs Expands NASCAR Sponsorship Portfolio With Fantaec

Legacy Motor Club is expanding its NASCAR sponsorship portfolio yet again. This time, the team owned by seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson has a new two-year partnership with a company entering the sport for the first time.

Fanatec, which is owned by Corsair Gaming, is one of the world’s leading sim racing hardware firms. Now, the company will featured on the No. 42 car in 2026 and 2027.

“Sim racing has changed how people connect with motorsports, and Fanatec has been at the center of that shift,” team owner Johnson said. “This partnership is about bringing the experience of what we do at the highest level of NASCAR closer to the fans and enthusiasts who love this sport, whether they are watching from the stands or racing from their living rooms. Fanatec is the right partner to help us do that.”

Fanatec will be on the cars in five races. But besides the primary sponsorship, John Hunter Nemechek will also be an ambassador for the organization.

“I’ve spent a lot of time on the simulator throughout my career, and having the right equipment makes a real difference,” Nemechek said. “Fanatec has earned a great reputation in sim racing, and it’s exciting to partner with a brand that is so committed to performance. I’m looking forward to working with them and giving our fans more opportunities to connect with our team both at the track and through sim racing.”

Fanatec will also activate at NASCAR races to give fans a unique sim racing experience.

Legacy Motor Club’s On-Track Growth

Legacy Motor Club is on the cusp of qualifying for The Chase this year with Erik Jones. Jones currently holds the 16th and final position on the playoff grid.

The No. 43 car, which has not made the playoffs with Jones behind the wheel, has two top fives and five top 10s through 20 races. An average finish of 16.8 is a dramatic improvement for the independent Toyota organization, which made the swap from Chevrolet in 2024.

Jones’ last win came at Darlington in 2022, just a week after the playoffs began. Last year, the No. 43 team had four top fives, with two coming at the end of the regular season and the start of the postseason at Daytona and Darlington, respectively.

Meanwhile, Nemechek, who had a rough start to the season, has also begun to pick up the pace. He is tied for 26th in the standings with Ricky Stenhouse Jr., but his Travis Mack-led team is slowly gaining momentum.

Legacy Motor Club’s Sponsorship Growth

Legacy’s growth is not just on the racetrack. The team is blossoming away from the garage, specifically in board rooms.

The team signed Rexel to a deal recently, and they expanded the relationship with Dollar Tree through 2028, giving the team an anchor sponsor for several seasons to build more stability. This is in addition to Advent Health, as well as Nemechek’s longtime sponsor Pye-Barker. In 2027, Rexel will be back, and another new partner will be Mayer.

As Legacy Motor Club grows, the on-track performance will only help once a third full-time entry begins in 2027.