‘Almost Took My Life’: Ryan Preece Gets Real About Daytona

Ryan Preece captured his first NASCAR Cup Series win on Saturday night at Daytona in his 249th start, earning a spot in the Chase in the process. Three years prior to Saturday night, the 35-year-old had one of the most violent crashes Daytona has ever seen.

Preece got Daytona redemption with his triumph in the Coke Zero Sugar 400. On top of it being his first career win, Preece made up a 31-point gap over the Chase cut line, beating Shane van Gisbergen for the final spot by 17 points.

As he stood in victory lane on Saturday night, Preece got honest about what Daytona means to him.

Preece on Daytona 2023 crash: ‘Almost took my life’

In the closing laps of the 2023 Daytona summer race, Preece, who was driving for Stewart-Haas Racing at time, spun down the backstretch after contact.

As Preece’s No. 41 Ford hit the grass and barrel-rolled violently through the air before ultimately landing on its wheels. Miraculously, Preece did not suffer any serious injuries aside from two black eyes and bloodshot eyes due to the extreme G-forces.

Fast forward three years later and the now RFK Racing driver was standing in victory lane at the track where that brutal crash occurred. Preece joked that he enjoys showing people the picture of him with bloodshot, black eyes to see what their reaction is.

In reality, Preece said the wreck could have been much worse.

“Daytona almost took my life or ended my racing career. It could’ve. We were about inches away from something possibly really bad happening,” Preece said.

Preece defied the odds on Saturday night. Despite facing a large points gap to the Chase cut line, a win at “The World Center of Racing” was enough for the Berlin, Connecticut native to make the 16-driver cut.

“To be standing here in victory lane and saying I won at Daytona, a place that every kid that races, whether they’re in quarter midgets or at their local short track or regional racing, they dream of winning here,” Preece said.

How Preece managed Chase walk-off victory at Daytona

The Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona was the final race of the regular season, meaning Preece had one last chance to make the Chase in 2026.

Already facing a 31-point gap heading in, it looked as though Shane van Gisbergen was going to easily clinch the final spot after winning Stage 1 to earn 10 stage points.

Preece, who finished eighth in the stage, got collected in a wreck with Kyle Larson and Chris Buescher as the stage was ending.

Yet, the No. 60 Ford did not suffer any damage, allowing Preece to continue. On the final lap of the race, Preece found himself up front as he passed Zane Smith and led at the caution flag to win as a massive pileup ensued behind him.

SVG finished 27th, which was enough to miss the Chase by 17 points behind Preece. As he reflected on the monumental night, Preece was content.

“I’m just happy I had a rocket ship to go to the moon tonight,” Preece said.