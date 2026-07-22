Joey Logano ‘OK’ With No Practice Amid NASCAR’s Push For More

While NASCAR is making an effort for more practice time for the Cup Series, Joey Logano is satisfied with the contrary. While the three-time Cup champion enjoys practice, he would not mind if there were no practice at all based on history.

The comments come on the heels of NASCAR announcing it will be doubling Cup Series practice times “most weeks” from 25 minutes to 50 minutes, as reported by Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic.

While Logano does not mind the change, he believes there is one positive of not having practice.

Logano believes no practice makes for entertaining racing

Fresh off his dominating win last Sunday at North Wilkesboro, Logano was a special guest on the “Door Bumper Clear” podcast.

The driver of the No. 22 has mixed feelings on practice, calling it “fun” and that it gives his team an opportunity to fine-tune his race car. However, the Connecticut native would be content if there was not any practice.

“I’m OK with no practice. I enjoy practice, don’t get me wrong. I enjoy working on the car and trying to find ways to be better and have conversations and all. It’s a lot of fun. … Sometimes, when cars are all screwed up, the racing’s really good,” Logano said.

During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, NASCAR did not have practice sessions in an effort to keep everyone safe from the virus. While there was a lot of unknown come raceday, Logano believes that made for exciting racing.

“COVID racing was pretty good. We’d just show up and go and there were cars, the first run of the race, were all over. Cars were passing left and right,” Logano said.

Logano compared the lack of practice to the recent package changes for the upcoming Cup Series race at Daytona. Much like not having practice, Logano said the new rules package for Daytona leaves a lot of uncertainty.

With that, Logano believes, will come thrilling racing.

“Think about when the NextGen car first came out. Again, we’re changing the rules for the superspeedways. Now, nobody knows what they need, everyone’s a little bit lost and the racing will probably be pretty entertaining because nobody knows what to do,” Logano said.

Logano led career-high laps en route to North Wilkesboro win

Prior to Sunday’s Window World 450, Logano was riding a 45-race winless streak dating back to last year at Texas.

The Team Penske star put an end to the dry spell with a masterclass performance at North Wilkesboro. The 36-year-old led a career-high 323 of 450 laps and earned his 38th career Cup Series win.

The victory came at an opportune time for Logano as he moved above The Chase cut line. With five regular season races remaining, Logano sits 15th in the standings with a 49-point advantage over Erik Jones, who is the first driver below the cutoff in 17th position.

With his first win of the 2026 season, Logano has now won at least one Cup Series race in every season since 2012. He is seeking his fourth Cup Series championship in 2026, which would tie him with Jeff Gordon as two of the only four-time champions.