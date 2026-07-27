Joey Logano Proposes Solution to Lack of Passing at Indianapolis

Joey Logano believes one change could make a difference in the ability to pass at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Cup Series. In Sunday’s Brickyard 400, aside from the first lap after a restart, no green flag passes for the lead were made.

Logano, coming off a win at North Wilkesboro, finished third in Sunday’s marquee race. Although the driver of the No. 22 had the faster car in the waning laps, he could not catch race leaders Corey Heim and Christopher Bell.

One key factor in Logano’s inability to contend for the victory was the passing difficulties.

Logano believes an O’Reilly Series car would see more passing

During a post-race interview with motorsports reporter Jeff Gluck, Logano was asked what he believed could make a difference in creating more green flag passes at Indianapolis in the NextGen car.

Unfortunately, Logano said the car itself has a lot to do with it. While his proposition seems highly unlikely, the Team Penske star said if they raced O’Reilly Auto Parts Series cars, it would open the door for more passes.

“Probably an Xfinity (O’Reilly) car or whatever they’re called now. Those cars. These things just can’t do it. Can’t get close enough to make a move. It just gets stuck,” Logano said.

Sunday was the third Brickyard 400 since the Crown Jewel race’s return to the schedule in 2024. From 2021-2023, the Cup Series circuit took a hiatus from racing on the Indianapolis oval and took to the Indianapolis road course.

The Brickyard 400 has drawn criticism over the last three years from drivers and fans on the challenge in passing. In Logano’s opinion, the 2.5-mile racetrack is too narrow to make passes in the NextGen era.

Still, the three-time Cup Series champion acknowledged the importance of the Brickyard 400 as one of NASCAR’s most prestigious races.

“Multiple-groove track is necessary. This one doesn’t have that but it’s forever going to be a Crown Jewel in my mind. It’s forever a special race and something you always want to say you had a shot of winning. It hurts when you don’t do it. I can tell you that much,” Logano said.

Heim won Sunday’s Brickyard 400 after overtaking Denny Hamlin on the final restart. It was the upstart driver’s second career Cup win in just his 14th start as a part-time driver.

Logano continues to build momentum after third-place run

Prior to the July 19 Cup Series race at North Wilkesboro, Logano found himself below The Chase cut line by eight points. After Indianapolis on Sunday, the 36-year-old now sits 13th in the points standings with a 65-point edge above the cutoff.

That is because Logano dominated the Window World 450 at North Wilkesboro, leading a career-high 323 laps en route to his first victory of the 2026 season.

The Connecticut native backed it up this past Sunday at Indianapolis with a third-place run, adding to the cushion he now holds above The Chase cutoff with four races left in the regular season.

Logano has been known to go on a hot streak late in the season. In 2024, Logano won three out of the 10 postseason races, ending with a victory in the championship race at Phoenix that earned him his third career Cup title.