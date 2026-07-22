Major Update on Noah Gragson’s NASCAR Future Revealed

Noah Gragson’s future in the NASCAR Cup Series beyond 2026 is all but set in stone. Jerry Freeze, General Manager at Front Row Motorsports, provided a massive update on the driver’s status for 2027.

Gragson is in his fourth full-time season of Cup Series competition and second campaign behind the wheel of the No. 4 FRM Ford. The 28-year-old has recorded 12 top-10 finishes in 128 career starts.

With the 2026 Cup Series season past the halfway point, it seems as if Gragson knows what to expect next year.

Front Row GM on Gragson’s future: ‘We want Noah back’

During an interview on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Freeze expressed interest in FRM re-signing Gragson for the 2027 season. Freeze said they are putting the finishing touches on an agreement and believes an announcement on the matter is soon to come.

“We want Noah back at Front Row and I feel pretty good about that. We’re working through the last details in his agreement, so I feel pretty good about it. I look for something out of us in the next few weeks on that,” Freeze said.

It has been a struggle to find quality results for Gragson since joining FRM. Last year, Gragson finished 34th in the points standings with an average finish of 23.5 along with one top-five finish and three top-10 efforts.

This season, Gragson finds himself 31st in the points standings with only one top-10 result. Unfortunately, Freeze said they have failed to find the speed to get Gragson up and running in 2026.

“We just haven’t found the consistent speed with that car. Last year, I felt like we had a little more speed. We just got caught up in a lot of accidents. This year, we’re just lacking a little bit of speed. There’s always pieces of the puzzle that have to mesh and come together,” Freeze said.

Meanwhile, Gragson’s teammate, Todd Gilliland and Zane Smith, are 23rd and 24th in the points standings, respectively. Gilliland has posted two top-10 finishes this season, while Smith has earned six top 10s and two top fives.

Despite struggles, Front Row believes in Gragson

Results wise, Gragson has not had much to show for at Front Row Motorsports. Despite that, the team recognizes the Las Vegas native’s talent.

Freeze noted Gragson won a number of races for JR Motorsports in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and had a handful of victories in the Craftsman Truck Series for Kyle Busch Motorsports.

Amid the difficult season, Freeze said they are behind Gragson and look forward to having him back at Front Row Motorsports in the future.

“We believe in Noah and look for him to be at Front Row for the foreseeable future,” Freeze said.

Gragson has 13 wins in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and two victories in the Craftsman Truck Series. In 2022, Gragson claimed eight victories, including four straight, and finished runner-up to Ty Gibbs for the championship.

Gragson moved up to the Cup Series the following year and drove the No. 42 car for Legacy Motor Club. He moved to Stewart-Haas Racing in 2024 before going to Front Row Motorsports in 2025.