Manufacturer’s Possible NASCAR Return Adds Silly Season Wrinkle

There is a new wrinkle in the NASCAR 2027 silly season, but it does not involve a driver. As reported in The Athletic by NASCAR insider Jordan Bianchi, one manufacturer could be returning to the Cup Series next year.

Dodge, a manufacturer that has been out of the Cup Series since 2012, could make a comeback as early as next year, according to multiple reports. The story makes for a lot of questions on what teams would field the manufacturer and who would be the drivers.

Dodge is ‘increasingly likely’ to return to NASCAR in 2027

In the article written by Bianchi, it is evident that Dodge’s return to the Cup Series is inevitable.

Per multiple sources, it is Bianchi’s belief that Dodge is inching closer on a return to the Cup Series, meaning there will be four manufacturers in the field of NASCAR’s top level starting next season.

“Dodge is increasingly likely to enter NASCAR’s Cup Series in 2027 as a manufacturer and is working to finalize its plan, according to multiple industry sources briefed on the situation,” Bianchi wrote.

Dodge last competed in the Cup Series in 2012, fielding two full-time cars under the Team Penske banner. That same year, Brad Keselowski, driver of the No. 2 Team Penske Dodge, won his first and only Cup Series championship.

It was the first Cup championship won by a driver of a Dodge since Richard Petty in 1975.

Since 2013, NASCAR has been accustomed to three manufacturers in the Cup field — Chevrolet, Ford, and Toyota. However, ahead of this season, Dodge began planting the seeds on a potential return.

In the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, Kaulig Racing began fielding Ram trucks, a truck brand under the Dodge banner. The team has fielded five Ram trucks throughout the season, with three full-time drivers, one ride split up among three drivers, and the other being a “free agent” truck, which has seen numerous drivers behind the wheel.

It has yet to be made official that Dodge is returning, yet it will be interesting which teams will field the manufacturer upon a return.

Dodge’s potential return shakes up NASCAR 2027 silly season

The rumblings of Dodge’s return are sure to make for interesting conversations about how they will fit into the picture in 2027.

Already, there have been a number of driver moves for next year, while some rides are still up for grasp.

Last week, it was announced that Jesse Love will take over the No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford for 2027. Love replaces Josh Berry, who is in his second year with the team. It is unclear where Berry will land next year.

There has been no announcement yet on who will drive the No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet in 2027. After the tragic passing of Kyle Busch, RCR announced Austin Hill will be the driver for the remainder of the season.

However, no plans have been made beyond 2026.

Alex Bowman is in a contract year with Hendrick Motorsports, sparking questions about who will be behind the wheel of the No. 48 next year. With Corey Day on the rise in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, it will be interesting to see if Bowman remains at HMS, or if Day will take over.