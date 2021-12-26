Martha Earnhardt, Mother of Dale Earnhardt, Dies at 91

Martha Earnhardt, the matriarch of a championship-winning NASCAR family, has passed away at the age of 91. Two of her grandchildren, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kelley Earnhardt Miller, announced the news.

The co-owners of JR Motorsports issued a statement on Sunday, December 26, and confirmed that Martha had passed away on the evening of December 25. “It is with great sadness that we share the news that Martha Earnhardt passed away Christmas evening,” the Earnhardt’s said in a statement.

“As we grieve her loss and begin to imagine life without our beloved ‘Mamaw’, we find solace in knowing she is at peace in eternal glory and in joyous reunion with her husband Ralph and sons Dale, Randy, and Danny. Please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers, and thank you so much for loving our Mamaw as if she were your own. She was not just the matriarch to our family, but she was the matriarch to multiple generations of race fans.”

“So sad to learn of Martha Earnhardt’s passing last night. She was an amazing lady. Prayers to the family, who have had all the challenges they need recently,” tweeted SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s Dave Moody after hearing the news. He was one of many posting tributes to Earnhardt.

Martha’s Family Made a Major Impact on NASCAR

Martha married famed dirt track racer and NASCAR Sportsman Division Champion (1956) Ralph Earnhardt in 1947 and remained with him until his death in 1973 at the age of 45. The couple raised five children together — Dale Earnhardt Sr., Danny Earnhardt Sr., Randy, Cathy, and Kaye.

Dale Sr. followed in his father’s footsteps and became an important part of racing history. He won seven Cup Series championships — one of only three NASCAR drivers to achieve this goal — and made 76 trips to Victory Lane before his death in 2001. He was posthumously inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2010.

Dale Sr. was the father of Earnhardt Miller and Dale Earnhardt Jr., who carried on the family’s legacy. Dale Jr. won two Busch Grand National Series championships and spent 19 years in the NASCAR Cup Series — 18 as a full-time driver. Together, Earnhardt Miller and Dale Jr. run JR Motorsports, an organization that has secured three Xfinity Series championships.

“We are saddened to hear of the passing of Mrs. Martha Earnhardt,” said Kannapolis Mayor Darrell Hinnant in a statement. “In addition to being the matriarch of a legendary racing family, she was a treasured member of our community. This was evidenced a few years ago, when she was named the Kannapolis Christmas Parade Grand Marshal, and thousands showed up to honor her.

“If you dropped by her home you were always welcomed as if you were one of her family members that she loved so dearly. She would give you updates on all her children and their families and would want to ensure all was well with you. On behalf of the City of Kannapolis we offer our deepest condolences to her family. She will be greatly missed.”

Martha’s Youngest Son Passed Away on December 10

Dale Sr. passed away in 2001 after a crash in the Daytona 500 and Randy passed away in 2013 after a cancer diagnosis. Danny, the youngest son, passed away on December 10, 2021.

JR Motorsports issued a press release on December 10 and confirmed that Danny, a longtime employee of the team, had passed away. The organization noted that he had been responsible for building cars that won 58 races and the three championships.

“The Earnhardt family holds a special place in NASCAR history and Danny Earnhardt was an important part of their success,” NASCAR said in a statement. “Danny worked hard behind the scenes, helping three generations of Earnhardts succeed. On behalf of the entire NASCAR industry, our thoughts are with the Earnhardt family during this difficult time.”

