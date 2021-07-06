JR Motorsports Driver Pulls Double Duty at Knoxville & Atlanta

The top three series in NASCAR are back in action July 9-11, albeit in different states. The Xfinity and Cup Series will head to Atlanta while the Camping World Truck Series will go to Knoxville Speedway in Iowa. However, JR Motorsports driver Michael Annett will take on both destinations while pulling double duty.

According to a press release, the Xfinity Series driver will head to Knoxville Speedway, just outside of Des Moines, to compete in his first Truck Series race since 2014. Annett will climb behind the wheel of the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado while working with Iowa-based TMC Transportation as his sponsor. Annett is a Des Moines native and will compete for the win in front of a hometown crowd.

“It’s been my dream to race at Knoxville ever since I can remember, I can’t thank Tyler [Young, team principal] and Young’s Motorsports enough for giving me the opportunity,” Annett said in the press release.

The Xfinity Series driver has only made nine Truck Series starts in his career. He raced eight times in 2008, posting a season-best finish of second at Kentucky Speedway. Annett then returned to the Truck Series in 2014 for a race at Eldora Speedway in Ohio. He finished 25th at the dirt track while Bubba Wallace raced to Victory Lane.

Annett Posted a Season-Best Finish at Road America

The driver of the No. 1 JRM Chevrolet Camaro, Annett has experienced an up and down 2021 season. He has not won a race and has failed to finish two. However, he is above the playoff cutoff line on the strength of eight top-10 finishes and one top-five.

Annett’s best outing of the year took place at Road America in Wisconsin. He and the other Xfinity Series drivers celebrated the Fourth of July weekend with a 45-lap race at the Elkhart Lake road course. Annett started 12th overall after a strong qualifying session and then raced near the front of the pack during the final stage. He reached second at one point but ultimately ended the day third overall.

Annett left Road America with 37 points, moving him to 66 above the cut line with nine races remaining in the regular season. The driver of the No. 1 does not have a secure spot in the postseason just yet, but he holds an advantage over Brandon Brown, Jeremy Clements, Riley Herbst, and the other bubble drivers.

Annett Will Bring the Heat to Atlanta With His Paint Scheme

Coming soon to Hotlanta, New Hampfire and Hotkins Glen: the @PilotFlyingJ Spicy Chicken Sandwich No. 1 Chevrolet. pic.twitter.com/7pf4Il6zqV — JR Motorsports (@JRMotorsports) July 5, 2021

When Annett heads to Atlanta Motor Speedway for the Credit Karma Money 250, he will showcase a special new paint scheme. He will drive the No. 1 Pilot Flying J Chevrolet Camaro, which will feature a massive spicy chicken sandwich on the doors.

The spicy chicken sandwich wars made headlines in 2020 with Chick-fil-A and Popeyes going toe-to-toe. The two restaurant chains claimed that their respective spicy chicken sandwich was the best, leading to hordes of consumers heading to their local spots to weigh in. Now Pilot Flying J will have something to say about the chicken wars as Annett races around Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The trip to Georgia will not be the only time that the JR Motorsports driver advertises the chicken sandwich. He will also use the paint scheme at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 17 and Watkins Glen International on Aug. 7.

