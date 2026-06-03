Michigan NASCAR Weekend Schedule 2026: Full FireKeepers Casino 400 Weekend Lineup & Race Times

NASCAR heads to Michigan International Speedway this weekend for one of the fastest races on the calendar. The two-mile oval in Brooklyn, Michigan, will host action from the ARCA Menards Series, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, and NASCAR Cup Series, culminating with Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400.

With high speeds, long green-flag runs, and playoff implications beginning to intensify across every series, Michigan traditionally delivers one of the most important summer weekends of the season.

Here’s the complete Michigan NASCAR weekend schedule, including practice, qualifying, and race times from Friday through Sunday.

Friday, June 5: ARCA Opens the Michigan Weekend

Friday’s schedule belongs to the ARCA Menards Series, which will hold practice, qualifying, and its race all on the same afternoon.

Friday NASCAR Schedule at Michigan International Speedway

2 p.m. ET – ARCA Menards Series Practice

3:15 p.m. ET – ARCA Menards Series Qualifying

5 p.m. ET – ARCA Menards Series Henry Ford Health 200 (FS2, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Michigan’s wide racing surface typically creates plenty of drafting opportunities, making ARCA competition especially entertaining at the two-mile speedway.

Saturday, June 6: Trucks and Cup Series Take Center Stage

Saturday is the busiest day of the weekend, featuring NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series practice, qualifying, and race action before the Cup Series takes to the track for its lone practice session and qualifying.

The Truck Series opens the day before drivers battle for victory in the DQS Solutions & Staffing 250 presented by Precision Vehicle Logistics.

Saturday NASCAR Schedule at Michigan International Speedway

Truck Series

9:30 a.m. ET – NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Practice

10:35 a.m. ET – NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Qualifying

1:30 p.m. ET – DQS Solutions & Staffing 250 presented by Precision Vehicle Logistics (FS1, NASCAR Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Cup Series

5 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Series Practice (Prime Video, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

6:10 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying (Prime Video, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Michigan qualifying often produces dramatic moments because teams must balance outright speed with stability on one of NASCAR’s fastest tracks.

Sunday, June 7: FireKeepers Casino 400 Headlines the Weekend

Sunday’s spotlight belongs to the NASCAR Cup Series as the stars of the sport return to Michigan for the FireKeepers Casino 400.

The race is expected to feature some of the highest average speeds seen all season, with drafting, fuel strategy, and tire management likely playing major roles throughout the afternoon.

Sunday NASCAR Schedule at Michigan International Speedway

3 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 (Prime Video, HBO Max, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Why Michigan Remains One of NASCAR’s Fastest Tracks

Michigan International Speedway has long been known as a horsepower track. Its sweeping corners and lengthy straightaways allow drivers to maintain tremendous speed while creating multiple racing lanes throughout the field.

The track’s size and configuration frequently produce long green-flag runs, placing a premium on strategy, fuel mileage, and execution on pit road. Those elements often combine to create dramatic finishes and playoff-shaping results during the summer stretch of the season.

Key Storylines to Watch This Weekend

Several major storylines will be worth monitoring at Michigan:

Playoff contenders searching for crucial points and momentum

Teams preparing for another high-speed intermediate-track challenge

Drivers looking to lock themselves into the postseason with a victory

The Truck Series continuing its push toward the playoffs

Cup teams adapting to Michigan’s unique drafting and fuel-mileage challenges

How to Watch NASCAR at Michigan This Weekend

Fans can follow every major on-track session throughout the weekend across FS1, FS2, Prime Video, HBO Max, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

The weekend concludes Sunday afternoon with the FireKeepers Casino 400, one of the premier speedway events on the NASCAR schedule and a race that could have a major impact on the playoff picture as the regular season continues.