One NASCAR Driver Is Dominating Google Right Now

As the 2026 NASCAR season hits full speed, fans aren’t just watching the sport unfold on Sundays — they’re flooding Google with searches for the drivers dominating headlines.

New data from Westgate Events revealed which NASCAR Cup Series drivers are generating the most Google interest across the United States this year, and one veteran star has clearly separated himself from the rest of the field.

The study analyzed average monthly Google search volume tied to NASCAR drivers throughout 2026, offering a snapshot of which names are dominating conversations both inside and outside the garage.

And while several of NASCAR’s biggest stars landed near the top, the No. 1 spot may still surprise some fans.

Denny Hamlin Leads NASCAR’s Google Search Rankings

According to the report, Denny Hamlin currently ranks as the most-Googled NASCAR driver in America in 2026, averaging more than 172,000 monthly searches.

Hamlin’s popularity surge comes during another headline-filled season for the Joe Gibbs Racing veteran, who remains one of the sport’s most polarizing and talked-about figures. Between his on-track success, outspoken personality, podcast appearances, and ownership role at 23XI Racing, Hamlin continues to command attention well beyond race weekends.

Westgate Events suggested Hamlin’s ownership connection also helps drive additional interest.

“Denny Hamlin’s high ranking is likely due to the fact that he’s the only racer in the top ten to also have some sort of ownership on a team too, doubling the interest in him and highlighting how ventures off the track can contribute to a racers popularity and influence on the sport itself,” a Westgate Events spokesperson said.

Hamlin ranked as the top-searched NASCAR driver in 25 states.

Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson Among NASCAR’s Biggest Search Stars

Chase Elliott finished as the second-most searched driver in several Southern states and ranked fourth nationally overall with nearly 140,000 average monthly searches.

The report noted Elliott’s popularity continues to be fueled by one of the sport’s most loyal fan bases, as well as the continued legacy of the Elliott racing family.

“If NASCAR has a ‘chosen son,’ it is Chase Elliott,” the report stated. “Carrying the torch for the most legendary family in Georgia racing history, Elliott’s popularity is rooted in a deep-seated loyalty that spans generations.”

Kyle Larson ranked second overall nationally behind Hamlin with nearly 150,000 monthly searches, while Bubba Wallace came in third.

The rest of the top 10 included Kyle Busch, Tyler Reddick, Connor Zilisch, Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney, and Carson Hocevar.

NASCAR’s Most-Googled Drivers in 2026

Denny Hamlin — 172,208 Kyle Larson — 149,833 Bubba Wallace — 146,183 Chase Elliott — 139,892 Kyle Busch — 109,458 Tyler Reddick — 86,417 Connor Zilisch — 79,292 Joey Logano — 76,933 Ryan Blaney — 67,058 Carson Hocevar — 55,767

The data also highlighted how modern NASCAR popularity increasingly extends beyond race results alone. Drivers with strong social media followings, podcasts, brand partnerships, and major storylines often generate significantly more online interest throughout the season.

And in Hamlin’s case, few drivers in NASCAR currently create more conversation than the veteran Joe Gibbs Racing star.