‘NASCAR 26’ Brings Historic Flare To NASCAR Video Games

Fans of all types of motor sports will be shocked at the realism of “NASCAR 26,” iRacing’s second NASCAR console game, which debuted on Friday.

The folks at iRacing have once again outdone themselves, providing NASCAR fans with the most realistic racing game to hit shelves. Everything about “NASCAR 26” will simply shock gamers in a new title that offers more driver choices than any game preceding it.

“It’s been shockingly smooth,” “NASCAR 26” producer Matt Lewis said of the new game’s launch. “We’re super excited on the multiplayer front o offer multiplatform [play between different consoles]. I’ve worked on a lot of NASCAR games and there has always been a faction of XBOX players versus PlayStation players versus PC guys: who’s the best and who’s the fastest? Now, we have a way in ‘NASCAR 26’ for them all to play together.”

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“NASCAR 26’s New Features”

The iRacing team, led by founder Steve Myers, did not just want to replicate “NASCAR 25.” It was vital to not only keep what worked, but to also fix some things and upgrade in ways they never envisioned.

Last year was the first time laser-scanned assets, such as track surfaces and cars, were used in a NASCAR console game. Its realism was already impressive.

In “NASCAR 26,” they used some major advancements from iRacing itself to enhance the console game.

“All of those assets are the same on the sim as they are on the console game,” Lewis said. “To expound on that with the physics parts of that in the console game has been awesome.

“In longer races that are 13% [in length] and up, you can turn on dymanic track, and that means from the first lap of practice all the way through the checkered flag in the race session, the track is changing. Rubber is getting layed in, lanes are changes and where you can find grip, you’ll see the AI cars moving around the track, and it brings a whole other story and strategy element to the game that wasn’t there in 2025. You have to save your tires and search for where grip is.”

Also new in 2026 is the addition of doing celebratory burnouts and donuts when a driver wins a race.

There is a stronger, more advanced graphics package in the game, which has enabled tire chunks to fly and stick to the car during on-track sessions, as well. The smoke from cars, whether wrecking or celebrating wins, is more realistic in this year’s game.

Every driver in the game is ranked, but what makes this unique is the rankings are actually changable, and it is based on track type. And the rankings will be updated every month, as well, to reflect how drivers are doing in the real world. For example, Shane van Gisbergen will dominate at road courses, but he may struggle at another track type.

The career mode has significant changes, as well, adding a level of intricacies similar to the Formula 1 franchise in regards to mid-week changes. Racers now have the opportunity to buy and upgrade several types of facilities within their team’s headquarters as they advance through each series, starting with the ARCA Menards Series all the way through the Cup Series.

The game’s at-track natural setups are also easier to drive than in the past. However, once you shut off assists, it becomes extremely difficult and more life-like than ever before. And there is a new tire and braking model, which is making the racing more authentic.

Jamie McMurray, Steve Letarte and Freddie Kraft in “NASCAR 26”

The two newest faces in “NASCAR 26” are Daytona 500 champion Jamie McMurray and well-known spotter Freddie Kraft, who spots for 23XI Racing’s Bubba Wallace.

McMurray stars in a new mode, which has never been offered in a NASCAR game before, called “Peak Performance,” where he teaches drivers how to run well at every single race track.

“One of the coolest parts about it is it touches on every level of difficulty,” Lewis said. “Typically, training modes are for newer players, but the highlight of the mode itself is teaching you where to lift, where to get back on the gas, and all of those things.

“If you watch any new player when they first play a NASCAR game, they all do the same thing. They drive it super hard into the turn, they float up the banking because they went in too hard, they hit the wall, bounce off and go down the straightaway. This mode teaches you to back the corner up, these guys let off way earlier than you think they do. The reason they do that is to get back on the gas way earlier and hit the bite off the turn.”

Throughout career mode, as well, McMurray and Letarte have pointers for drivers as they advance throughout their career.

The new game is available for purchase on XBOX, PlayStation and Steam.