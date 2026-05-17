NASCAR All-Star Race Disaster Leaves Ryan Preece Under Fire After Massive Dover Crash

The 2026 NASCAR All-Star Race at Dover Motor Speedway turned chaotic almost immediately Sunday night after a massive Dover crash collected several top drivers on Lap 2. The wreck happened entering Turn 1 at the high-banked concrete track known as the “Monster Mile.”

Ryan Preece appeared to lose control of his No. 60 RFK Racing Ford, triggering a chain reaction that damaged multiple cars and forced NASCAR to display the red flag.

Several major contenders suffered damage before the race even completed two laps, including Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, and Ryan Blaney.

The aggressive format encouraged drivers to fight early for position, but the NASCAR All-Star Race quickly became one of the wildest moments of the weekend at Dover Motor Speedway.

NASCAR All-Star Race Crash Changes Dover Event Early

The NASCAR All-Star Race barely reached the second lap before the field stacked up entering the first corner. Motorsport.com senior NASCAR editor Matt Weaver quickly shared the list of drivers involved in the Dover crash.

“Involved in the Lap 2 ASR crash: Kyle Larson, Daniel Suarez, Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney, Todd Gilliland, Cole Custer, John Hunter Nemechek, Ryan Preece, Michael McDowell.”

The Dover crash scattered debris and smoke across the racing surface as several cars spun through Turn 1. Flames briefly appeared from Preece’s damaged Ford while safety crews rushed to the scene. NASCAR stopped the race with a red flag so workers could clear the track and teams could assess damage.

Preece climbed from his car under his own power. Several teams immediately began repairs as the NASCAR All-Star Race remained under caution.

Ryan Preece Responds After Dover Motor Speedway Wreck

After leaving the infield care center, Ryan Preece spoke with FOX Sports reporter Jamie Little about the wreck at Dover Motor Speedway. The RFK Racing driver said he still did not fully know what caused the incident.

“Yeah, it didn’t really show us there. If it was my fault, I’m sorry. Tough way to end the race on Lap 1. We’ll just move on to Charlotte.”

Replays showed Preece’s car drifting lower entering Turn 1 before contact spread through the pack. Dover Motor Speedway often creates challenging racing conditions due to its steep concrete banking and tight corners.

The wreck also brought more attention to Preece after NASCAR penalized him earlier this season following an incident with Ty Gibbs at Texas Motor Speedway.

Dover Motor Speedway Rules Impact NASCAR All-Star Race

The early Dover crash forced teams to quickly review the repair rules for the NASCAR All-Star Race. SiriusXM NASCAR host Davey Segal explained how NASCAR handled repairs after the incident.

“Just for clarity, after that wreck. NO backup cars are allowed. If locked into the final segment, you can repair your car without penalty and start on the lead lap. Open cars not locked in can also repair their cars and start segment 2 on the lead lap (if ready).”

The NASCAR All-Star Race marked the first time Dover Motor Speedway hosted the event. Earlier in the weekend, Denny Hamlin won the pole despite spinning during qualifying, underscoring how challenging the track conditions had become.

NASCAR has not announced an official ruling on the Dover crash. The race later resumed under caution as damaged teams continued repairs before returning to competition.