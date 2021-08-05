NASCAR & Allied Esports Partner for Gaming Truck Tour

When NASCAR fans head to Watkins Glen International on Aug. 6-8 to watch the top three series compete, they will notice a massive, new hauler. This vehicle is the result of a partnership between NASCAR and Allied Esports, one that will bring gaming to seven dates on the schedule.

NASCAR broke the news on Wednesday, Aug. 4, while unveiling North America’s first-ever 18-wheel gaming truck. According to a press release, the massive, 80-foot hauler will feature the “main stage, caster booth, roof deck, and full production capabilities.” Race attendees will the opportunity to play several games on-site, including “Rocket League” and “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.” Several simulators will also feature iRacing.

“Gaming has had a massive impact on the world of NASCAR over the past year and a half – to the point where it is now undeniably part of the sport’s DNA in the digital age,” said Nick Rend, managing director of gaming, NASCAR. “With that in mind, as fans across the nation return to our race tracks this summer and fall, we believe it’s crucial that gaming plays a central role in that on-site NASCAR experience – and Allied Esports is helping us accomplish that in a truly unique way.”

The truck will appear at the following races: Go Bowling at the Glen (Aug. 6-8), FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway (Aug. 21-22), Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway (Aug. 27-28), YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway (Oct. 2-3), Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway (Oct. 23-24), NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Race at Martinsville (Oct. 30-31), and the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway (Nov. 4-7).

Fans Can Test Out the Future of NASCAR Video Games

In addition to playing some fan-favorite games such as “Rocket League,” attendees at certain dates will have the opportunity to try out the next NASCAR video game. Motorsport Games will have a demo of the new “NASCAR 21” game at some of the races.

There is very little information available about the “NASCAR Heat” replacement. Motorsport Games has provided some teasers with picturesque screenshots of tracks and some glimpses at the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Ford Mustang.

Motorsport Games will provide more information in the future about the upcoming NASCAR title, revealing the release date, supported platforms, and other important details. Until this happens, fans can anticipate getting some early hands-on time and testing out the virtual cars on some of their favorite tracks.

NASCAR Continues to Build Its Virtual Brand

The partnership with Allied Esports is only the latest way in which NASCAR has put an emphasis on virtual competition to increase fan engagement. The sanctioning body also named iRacing the “official simulation partner of NASCAR” in late June.

This landmark agreement brought with it the announcement that the two companies will partner together on multiple projects. The list includes the design of new and proposed NASCAR race tracks and “collaboration and technical support on the NASCAR NextGen race car project.”

A fitting example of this partnership is the massive renovation of Atlanta Motor Speedway. When Speedway Motorsports announced that the driver-favorite oval will undergo significant changes prior to the 2022 season, the company noted that it tested several of the proposed changes in iRacing. The tests extended to putting the virtual Next Gen car on the redesigned AMS surface to see how it would perform.

“Flexing the muscles of our virtual track-building capabilities to prototype Speedway Motorsport’s vision for Atlanta Motor Speedway has been a fun and exciting process,” said iRacing Executive Vice President and Executive Producer Steve Myers. “From one concept to the next, we’ve seen the future of AMS take shape; all without moving a shovel of dirt in the real world.”

