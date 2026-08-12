NASCAR Almost Created a New Penalty Amid Denny Hamlin’s Iowa Concerns

Denny Hamlin opened up about how NASCAR threatened to create a new penalty prior to last weekend’s Cup Series race at Iowa Speedway. The conversation stemmed from the driver of the No. 11 wanting to change his brake pads after the parts failed during Saturday’s practice session.

Hamlin voiced his concerns over safety as he did not want to run Sunday’s 350-lap race. Despite Hamlin’s worry, NASCAR would not allow the Joe Gibbs Racing driver’s team to change the brake pads before the race.

If Hamlin did not oblige, NASCAR would have created a new rule that would set the 45-year-old’s race into a tailspin.

Hamlin on NASCAR’s plan to create a new penalty

During Saturday’s Cup Series practice session, Hamlin’s No. 11 machine suffered a brake failure just two laps in. The issue forced the Virginia native to start Sunday’s race dead last.

During a recent episode of his “Actions Detrimental” podcast, Hamlin revealed he went to the NASCAR hauler over concerns about being safe while still piloting his race car on the same brake pads that failed.

NASCAR does not allow teams to change parts after qualifying, leaving Hamlin fighting an uphill battle.

“I did my best in that hauler. I just laid out my case and I said, ‘What if I just tell the team, nope, I will not go out on the racetrack with those brake pads. Absolutely not. I’m too old to be hitting this wall head-on. Absolutely not,’” Hamlin said.

Hamlin revealed NASCAR’s response to his request, flat out stating that they would create a rule that would set him back in Sunday’s race.

“They said, ‘Well, we would make up a penalty and it would be worse than what it would be if you just came in and changed them under green.’ I was like, ‘Well, I guess I just got to go slower then. If I lose brakes, I’m just going to putt around the racetrack and end up however many laps down that I end up.’ So, they did acknowledge it. They were willing to make up a rule,” Hamlin said.

Despite the brake issues, Hamlin miraculously drove through the field in Sunday’s Iowa Corn 350 and wound up finishing fifth. His Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, Ty Gibbs, went on to win the race.

Hamlin extends points lead with three races until The Chase

Not only did Hamlin salvage a top-five finish despite faulty brake pads, he also extended his points lead.

The 64-time Cup Series winner entered Iowa with an 84-point advantage over second place Tyler Reddick. After the checkered flag flew, Hamlin gained a 103-point advantage over new second place driver Ty Gibbs.

Reddick, meanwhile, finished dead last at Iowa after a lap four incident involving Erik Jones. The DNF resulted in Reddick dropping from second to fourth in the standings, now behind second place Gibbs and third place Ryan Blaney.

Hamlin’s points advantage is critical with only three races until The Chase. If Hamlin is the points leader at the end of the regular season, he will hold a 25-point edge over second place to begin the 10-race Chase.