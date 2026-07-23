NASCAR: Alex Bowman Retiring From Full-Time Racing After 2027

Alex Bowman will call it a career in NASCAR after the 2027 Cup Series season. The 33-year-old re-signed with Hendrick Motorsports for a one-year deal to remain in the No. 48 car next season, but will step away from full-time competition following the 36-race campaign.

Many questions surrounded Bowman’s status heading into the 2026 season. It has been well-documented that the Arizona native was in a contract year at HMS.

On top of that, Bowman has been under the spotlight for his performance struggles this season coupled with missing four races due to a vertigo diagnosis.

On Thursday, Bowman’s NASCAR future was made clear.

Bowman signs one-year extension, will retire after 2027

HMS released a statement regarding Bowman’s status on Thursday. The team stated the eight-time Cup Series winner will remain with the organization next year, but will subsequently retire from full-time competition.

Car owner Rick Hendrick expressed gratitude for Bowman’s contributions to HMS and is pleased that he will be finishing his full-time NASCAR career at the place he spent the majority of his Cup Series career.

“Alex has meant so much to our organization for a long time. He’s overcome adversity, won big races and represented our team and partners with professionalism, personality and class. Alex is a tremendous talent in the race car and an even better person outside of it. We’re proud he’ll have the opportunity to finish his full-time career with us on his terms. He’s family,” Hendrick said.

In the same statement, Bowman detailed his decision to retire, believing he is doing so at the right time amid his ninth season behind the wheel of the No. 48 car.

“I’ve spent a lot of time thinking about what’s next, and this feels like the right decision at the right time. The sport asks a lot of you, and I’ve learned it’s important to listen to your body and make the right choices for yourself,” Bowman said.

With one year left, Bowman is focused on going out in style.

“My focus now is on making the most of my time on the racetrack and competing for wins. We still have a lot to accomplish, and I want to close my career on a high note for our team and our fans. To have the chance to do that with this organization and these people is really special,” Bowman said.

Bowman switched from No. 88 to No. 48 in 2021 and won a career-high four races that year. He went on to win at Las Vegas in 2022 and the Chicago street race in 2024, with the latter being his latest win to date.

Bowman’s retirement announcement comes during trying 2026 season

In the third race of the 2026 season at Circuit of The Americas, Bowman exited the race prematurely. It was discovered days later that Bowman had vertigo, which forced him out of the next four Cup Series races.

From the time Bowman returned, the No. 48 team has struggled to produce quality results. Bowman is out of contention for The Chase as he sits 29th in the points standings. He has three top fives and four top 10s in 17 starts this season.

It is not the first time Bowman has been sidelined from Cup competition. In September 2022, Bowman suffered a concussion after a crash at Texas Motor Speedway, forcing him to sit out for five straight races.

In 2023, Bowman missed three races after suffering a fractured back in a sprint car crash.

Injuries and illnesses have unfortunately plagued Bowman throughout his career. Despite that, Bowman has managed to win eight Cup races, and time will tell if he can bag a few more victories before his career comes to a close.