NASCAR: Brad Keselowski Faces Fresh Uncertainty After RFK Racing Bid Takes a Hit

RFK Racing’s other owners have rejected Brad Keselowski’s attempt to take full control of the team, adding another twist to his planned departure at the end of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season.

The 2012 Cup Series champion confirmed to Sports Business Journal on Friday that he made an unsolicited offer to buy the organization but failed to secure a deal. Keselowski already holds a minority ownership stake in RFK Racing and drives the No. 6 Ford.

However, he will leave the team after the 2026 season following differences over his future role. Keselowski did not reveal the value of his offer or whether outside investors helped fund the proposal. RFK Racing also declined to comment on the rejected bid.

The decision leaves questions about Keselowski’s ownership stake and his next move in NASCAR.

NASCAR Bid: Brad Keselowski Confirms RFK Racing Offer

Keselowski confirmed that he made the offer to buy RFK Racing, which fields two NASCAR Cup Series charters. Brad Keselowski told Sports Business Journal, “I would say yes there is truth that I made an unsolicited bid to buy RFK Racing; that was denied in the last week.”

He also described the proposal as a serious offer, adding, “I think it was a pretty solid and significant offer.”

Keselowski declined to disclose the financial terms or say whether private equity firms or other financiers participated in the bid.

Keselowski, NASCAR Hall of Famer Jack Roush through Roush Enterprises, and Fenway Sports Group co-own RFK Racing. The exact ownership percentages have not been made public.

Keselowski joined the organization as a driver and co-owner ahead of the 2022 season after leaving Team Penske. Since then, he has helped with the team’s competition and business operations.

Brad Keselowski’s RFK Racing Exit Set for 2026 Season End

The failed buyout bid comes less than a month after Keselowski and RFK Racing announced they would part ways at the end of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season.

They split over disagreements about his future role. RFK wanted Keselowski to focus more on competition leadership, while he wanted to continue racing for longer.

In September, the team confirmed that Keselowski would finish the season in the No. 6 Ford before leaving. RFK also announced plans to search for a new head of competition to replace Keselowski.

The team and Keselowski have said they will work together to resolve his existing ownership stake. However, the rejected offer does not settle what happens to that interest.

Keselowski has not announced his plans for the 2027 season. He has said he is not ready to retire from driving and remains interested in NASCAR team ownership.

NASCAR Team Ownership Draws More Interest

Keselowski also discussed the growing interest in NASCAR team ownership following the settlement of the antitrust lawsuit involving the sport and two race teams.

“As Madison Avenue has really taken a whole new notice of NASCAR, and the team ownership model in particular after the settlement of the lawsuit, I think there is increasing interest, rapidly increasing interest, in NASCAR team ownership. And it’s something that I desire to be a part of,” he told Sports Business Journal.

The settlement brought renewed attention to the Cup Series charter system and the business value of NASCAR teams.

RFK Racing plans to continue competing in the Cup Series in 2027 under Roush Enterprises’ and Fenway Sports Group’s ownership. The organization has also said it intends to pursue a third charter.

Keselowski’s rejected offer leaves his future ownership plans unresolved as the 2026 season approaches its end. Further details about his existing stake and his next move in NASCAR remain unknown.