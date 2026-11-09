NASCAR: Brad Keselowski’s Longtime Spotter Joins LEGACY Motor Club as His 2027 Future Remains Uncertain

NASCAR spotter TJ Majors has confirmed he will leave Brad Keselowski and RFK Racing after the 2026 season to join LEGACY Motor Club in 2027. Majors will work alongside Josh Berry, who is scheduled to drive the team’s No. 42 Toyota next season.

He announced the move Monday during a live appearance on the Dale Jr. Download in Key West. The decision comes as Keselowski continues to assess his future after settling the terms of his ownership stake in RFK Racing.

The 2012 Cup Series champion has expressed interest in continuing to compete, but his plans for 2027 remain unclear. Majors’ departure also ends a partnership with Keselowski that began in August 2021.

NASCAR Spotter TJ Majors Explains Josh Berry Move

Majors discussed his new opportunity at LEGACY Motor Club and revealed that team co-owner Jimmie Johnson played a role in bringing him aboard.

“I got a nice text from Jimmie Johnson, which was really cool,” Majors said. “So, I’m looking forward to that. You know, Josh and I worked together at JRM, and I’m looking forward to it.”

Majors also praised the people at LEGACY and said he was learning more about the organization ahead of his arrival.

“They’ve got a lot of great things going on over there. A lot of good people. I’m learning more about it every day. I’m excited.”

The new team’s shop location also influenced his decision. Majors revealed that LEGACY is building a facility about eight minutes from his home.

The move reunites him with Berry, whom he previously spotted at JR Motorsports. It also brings him back into contact with Johnson, a seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion whom he knows from his earlier work with Dale Earnhardt Jr. at Hendrick Motorsports.

NASCAR 2027 Lineup Takes Shape at LEGACY Motor Club

LEGACY Motor Club is making changes to its NASCAR Cup Series lineup ahead of the 2027 season. Berry will drive the No. 42 Toyota full-time, alongside Erik Jones in the No. 43 and Riley Herbst in the team’s third entry.

The move follows the organization’s decision to part ways with John Hunter Nemechek after the 2026 season.

Johnson explained that Berry’s performance data played an important role in the decision. He said the team studied several performance categories and found Berry among the top three in many areas and the top five in most.

Johnson also acknowledged that Berry needed to improve his execution but believes the driver has the ability to grow within the organization.

He explained that LEGACY wants to develop its own talent and sees Berry and Jones working well together as teammates.

The team also plans to meet its contractual responsibilities to Nemechek despite deciding to make a driver change.

Brad Keselowski’s NASCAR Future Remains Uncertain

While Majors prepares for his new role, Keselowski still faces questions about his NASCAR future.

The RFK Racing co-owner has made it clear he does not intend to walk away from competition. However, most full-time NASCAR Cup Series seats for 2027 are already filled.

After settling the terms of his ownership stake in RFK Racing, Keselowski has more freedom to explore opportunities across the sport. His options include continuing in the Cup Series, competing in the Truck Series, pursuing ownership opportunities or taking on a manufacturer-related role.

Majors’ decision adds another development to Keselowski’s ongoing search for his next opportunity. The two have worked together on the No. 6 car for more than five seasons, building one of the established partnerships in the NASCAR garage.

No public reaction from Keselowski to Majors’ departure has been reported.

With the 2026 NASCAR season approaching its conclusion, attention will turn to how both men settle into their new positions. Majors already has a confirmed destination with LEGACY Motor Club, while Keselowski continues to evaluate his options for 2027.