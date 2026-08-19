NASCAR: Brexton Busch Makes Heartfelt Post on ‘Kyle Busch Day’

Brexton Busch, son of late NASCAR champion Kyle Busch, paid tribute to his father in honor of “Kyle Busch Day.” NASCAR dedicated August 18 to the two-time Cup Series champion as the numerical date (8/18) is an homage to two of his iconic numbers.

Through the bulk of his Cup Series career, Kyle Busch wheeled the No. 18 car for Joe Gibbs Racing, winning 56 races and two Cup titles.

In 2023, Busch joined Richard Childress Racing to pilot the No. 8 car, a number he drove until his tragic death last May. Busch won three Cup races with the organization in 2023.

Tributes to “Rowdy” flooded social media on Tuesday as the NASCAR community continues to mourn the passing of one of the sport’s greatest drivers.

Brexton honors father Kyle: ‘I know he is proud of me’

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Brexton took time to remember the fond memories of racing he shared with his dad.

Brexton, a young racer in his own right, desired to race the No. 18 because it was his favorite number for two major reasons.

“18. My favorite number not only because it’s my birthday, but also because I saw my dad kick everyone’s butt in it almost every week growing up. I wanted to be just like him and I chose to race it when I started racing. While I wanted to be like him, he wanted me to be better than him,” Brexton said.

Throughout Brexton’s young racing career, his dad was always there as a mentor. Everything “Rowdy” had ever learned about driving a racecar, he was instilling in his 11-year-old son.

“He taught me everything he knows, worked on my cars, spotted for me, and even raced against me 8 times while he drove the 8. He beat me more than I beat him, but he knew the score would be in my favor sooner rather than later,” Brexton said.

Brexton has continued with his racing career in the wake of his father’s passing. As he races on, Brexton said every win will be dedicated to the one who taught him everything.

“I know he is proud of me. 8.18 is a reflection of him and what he instilled in me. Every race is for him,” Brexton said.

Celebration of life for Kyle Busch scheduled for October

The tributes to the late Kyle Busch will continue later this year with a public memorial service. The celebration of life honoring the legacy of Kyle Busch is scheduled for Friday, October 9 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Busch’s public memorial is scheduled to take place after the Craftsman Truck Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The event is open to all fans, members of the motorsports family, friends and loved ones to honor the fallen champion.

Kyle Busch, who died on May 21 after a case of severe pneumonia progressed into sepsis, is the winningest overall driver in NASCAR history. He scored 234 wins across NASCAR’s top three series, including a record 102 O’Reilly Auto Parts Series wins and 69 Craftsman Truck Series victories.

Busch’s final NASCAR win came on May 15 in the Craftsman Truck Series at Dover, just six days prior to his passing.