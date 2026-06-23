NASCAR bringing back docuseries featuring young stars

NASCAR has announced it is bringing back the hit docuseries “RISING” for a second season. The series, produced by NASCAR Studios and Words + Pictures, features up-and-coming NASCAR drivers for a behind-the-scenes look at their lives on and off the racetrack.

This season is set to feature Cup Series drivers Carson Hocevar and Connor Zilisch, and Craftsman Truck Series driver Brenden “Butterbean” Queen. It will stream exclusively on Xumo Play for the first six months after the release of the last episode.

For those who do not have Xumo Play, episodes will drop on NASCAR’s YouTube channel 14 days after the original release date.

Details on season two of RISING docuseries

The announcement of the second season of “RISING” was brought to light on X by Jeff Gluck. In the post, the motorsports insider details who will be a part of the docuseries and how fans of the film can watch.

“NASCAR’s “Rising” docuseries will return for Season 2. Featured drivers: Carson Hocevar, Connor Zilisch, Butterbean Queen. This time the episodes will be airing exclusively on Xumo Play but will be on NASCAR’s YouTube channel two weeks after their air date,” Gluck wrote.

In a statement from NASCAR.com, Alma Angeles-Parvaz, vice president of NASCAR partnership marketing, detailed the relationship with Xumo Play and how it will help grow the sport digitally.

“With the launch of RISING Season 2 exclusively on Xumo Play, we’re building on the partnership we established with Xumo last year to expand our digital footprint and make the sport more accessible to fans across the country. Xumo’s focus on simplicity and discoverability complements NASCAR’s approach to storytelling and content, creating a strong alignment that helps us better serve fans and bring them closer to the sport.”

The first season of “RISING” generated over 11 million views across NASCAR’s YouTube channel and FOX Sports networks. It was a five-episode series, featuring Cup Series driver Carson Hocevar and O’Reilly Auto Parts Series drivers Jesse Love and Rajah Caruth.

With the announcement of season two, NASCAR is hopeful to build on a stellar first season of the docuseries.

A look at other recent NASCAR documentaries

Over the last few years, NASCAR has delved into a number of documentary projects.

One of the most prominent ones is “NASCAR: Full Speed,” which originally streamed on Netflix. The first season of the series aired in 2024, which highlighted the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. It returned in 2025 to cover the 2024 Cup Series playoffs.

“NASCAR: Full Speed” returned in 2026, this time on Prime Video, documenting the leadup to the 2026 Daytona 500.

In addition to documentaries, NASCAR ventured into creating a short film for the inaugural Cup Series race at San Diego. “NASCAR vs Navy” was a film about some of the top Cup Series drivers challenging the Navy to competitions.

The film, which can be found on Prime or YouTube, featured Ryan Blaney, Carson Hocevar, Chase Briscoe, Christopher Bell, Noah Gragson, and Connor Zilisch.

Blaney was also featured on an episode of the unscripted series “Eli Manning Presents: The Undercovers.” On this show, Blaney went undercover during a fan tour around the Team Penske shop.