NASCAR Bristol Betting Odds: Favorites, Sleepers and Longshots for Saturday’s Race

The NASCAR Cup Series circuit rolls into Bristol, Tennessee this Saturday night for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Atop the betting odds charts to win the third race of the Chase are some familiar suspects.
Fresh off his first win of the 2026 season last Sunday at Gateway, Kyle Larson is the odds-on favorite to win at Bristol at +400. Close behind “Yung Money” is points leader Denny Hamlin (+500), Ryan Blaney (+550), Bristol spring winner Ty Gibbs (+600) and defending Bristol night race winner Christopher Bell (+700).
Here, we will take a look at the complete betting odds for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race.
Full NASCAR Cup Series Bristol betting odds
Kyle Larson +400
Denny Hamlin +500
Ryan Blaney +550
Ty Gibbs +600
Christopher Bell +700
William Byron +1100
Chase Briscoe +1100
Joey Logano +1200
Tyler Reddick +1800
Chase Elliott +2000
Chris Buescher +2500
Carson Hocevar +2800
Brad Keselowski +2800
Ross Chastain +3500
Alex Bowman +3500
Bubba Wallace +4000
Josh Berry +4500
Austin Cindric +4500
Ryan Preece +5500
Shane Van Gisbergen +9000
Noah Gragson +10000
Michael McDowell +10000
Erik Jones +10000
Daniel Suarez +10000
AJ Allmendinger +10000
Connor Zilisch +13000
Austin Dillon +13000
Austin Hill +15000
Zane Smith +20000
John Hunter Nemechek +20000
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +25000
Todd Gilliland +30000
Riley Herbst +40000
Ty Dillon +50000
Cole Custer +50000
Josh Bilicki +70000
Cody Ware +100000
Why Kyle Larson is the favorite to win Bristol
There is a reason why Kyle Larson is the favorite to win at “The World’s Fastest Half Mile.”
The driver of the No. 51 has three Bristol victories, including the 2024 night race when he paced the field for a crushing 462 of 500 laps. Larson’s latest Bristol win came in the spring of 2025 and he finished third in last April’s Food City 500.
On top of that, Larson has the momentum of his victory at World Wide Technology Raceway. The win helped Larson gain 40 points on leader Denny Hamlin in the Chase standings.
Entering Bristol, the Hendrick Motorsports driver is nine points behind Hamlin
Four other drivers who can contend with Larson
Denny Hamlin, too, has an impressive resume at the 0.5-mile Tennessee short track.
The driver of the No. 11 has four Bristol wins. Hamlin’s latest Bristol triumph came in the spring of 2024 and his last Bristol night race win came in 2023. In the last nine Bristol races, Hamlin has finished ninth or better in eight of them.
Ryan Blaney has never won at Bristol but finished runner-up in the spring race. The driver of the No. 12 ran second to Ty Gibbs, who also led a race-high 201 laps in last year’s night race.
That night race was won by Christopher Bell, who seeks his second win in the last three races.
There is a solid case for all four of the aforementioned drivers to contend with Larson this Saturday.
Briscoe, Logano make for interesting sleepers
At +1100 to win, Chase Briscoe could play spoiler this weekend. The driver of the No. 19 has never won at Bristol but has two top fives and four top 10s in the last four trips to the short track.
Briscoe aims to bounce back from a DNF at Gateway following a late-race crash with Chase Elliott.
Joey Logano is another driver who could upset the favorites at +1200 to win. The driver of the No. 22 is a two-time Bristol winner but has not seen the track’s victory lane since the 2015 night race.
However, the three-time Cup Series champion has finished seventh or better in the last two Bristol races.
Brad Keselowski makes for intriguing longshot
If fans are looking for a non-Chase driver to upset the field, look no further than Brad Keselowski.
The driver of the No. 6 is a three-time Bristol winner and finished runner-up to Bell in last year’s night race. Keselowski is coming off a strong run at Gateway where he finished 12th after leading 55 laps.
Aiming to snap a two-plus year winless drought, Bristol could be the place Keselowski gets it done.
NASCAR Bristol Betting Odds: Favorites, Sleepers and Longshots for Saturday’s Race