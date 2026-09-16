NASCAR Bristol Betting Odds: Favorites, Sleepers and Longshots for Saturday’s Race

The NASCAR Cup Series circuit rolls into Bristol, Tennessee this Saturday night for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Atop the betting odds charts to win the third race of the Chase are some familiar suspects.

Fresh off his first win of the 2026 season last Sunday at Gateway, Kyle Larson is the odds-on favorite to win at Bristol at +400. Close behind “Yung Money” is points leader Denny Hamlin (+500), Ryan Blaney (+550), Bristol spring winner Ty Gibbs (+600) and defending Bristol night race winner Christopher Bell (+700).

Here, we will take a look at the complete betting odds for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race.

Full NASCAR Cup Series Bristol betting odds

Kyle Larson +400

Denny Hamlin +500

Ryan Blaney +550

Ty Gibbs +600

Christopher Bell +700

William Byron +1100

Chase Briscoe +1100

Joey Logano +1200

Tyler Reddick +1800

Chase Elliott +2000

Chris Buescher +2500

Carson Hocevar +2800

Brad Keselowski +2800

Ross Chastain +3500

Alex Bowman +3500

Bubba Wallace +4000

Josh Berry +4500

Austin Cindric +4500

Ryan Preece +5500

Shane Van Gisbergen +9000

Noah Gragson +10000

Michael McDowell +10000

Erik Jones +10000

Daniel Suarez +10000

AJ Allmendinger +10000

Connor Zilisch +13000

Austin Dillon +13000

Austin Hill +15000

Zane Smith +20000

John Hunter Nemechek +20000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +25000

Todd Gilliland +30000

Riley Herbst +40000

Ty Dillon +50000

Cole Custer +50000

Josh Bilicki +70000

Cody Ware +100000

Why Kyle Larson is the favorite to win Bristol

There is a reason why Kyle Larson is the favorite to win at “The World’s Fastest Half Mile.”

The driver of the No. 51 has three Bristol victories, including the 2024 night race when he paced the field for a crushing 462 of 500 laps. Larson’s latest Bristol win came in the spring of 2025 and he finished third in last April’s Food City 500.

On top of that, Larson has the momentum of his victory at World Wide Technology Raceway. The win helped Larson gain 40 points on leader Denny Hamlin in the Chase standings.

Entering Bristol, the Hendrick Motorsports driver is nine points behind Hamlin

Four other drivers who can contend with Larson

Denny Hamlin, too, has an impressive resume at the 0.5-mile Tennessee short track.

The driver of the No. 11 has four Bristol wins. Hamlin’s latest Bristol triumph came in the spring of 2024 and his last Bristol night race win came in 2023. In the last nine Bristol races, Hamlin has finished ninth or better in eight of them.

Ryan Blaney has never won at Bristol but finished runner-up in the spring race. The driver of the No. 12 ran second to Ty Gibbs, who also led a race-high 201 laps in last year’s night race.

That night race was won by Christopher Bell, who seeks his second win in the last three races.

There is a solid case for all four of the aforementioned drivers to contend with Larson this Saturday.

Briscoe, Logano make for interesting sleepers

At +1100 to win, Chase Briscoe could play spoiler this weekend. The driver of the No. 19 has never won at Bristol but has two top fives and four top 10s in the last four trips to the short track.

Briscoe aims to bounce back from a DNF at Gateway following a late-race crash with Chase Elliott.

Joey Logano is another driver who could upset the favorites at +1200 to win. The driver of the No. 22 is a two-time Bristol winner but has not seen the track’s victory lane since the 2015 night race.

However, the three-time Cup Series champion has finished seventh or better in the last two Bristol races.

Brad Keselowski makes for intriguing longshot

If fans are looking for a non-Chase driver to upset the field, look no further than Brad Keselowski.

The driver of the No. 6 is a three-time Bristol winner and finished runner-up to Bell in last year’s night race. Keselowski is coming off a strong run at Gateway where he finished 12th after leading 55 laps.

Aiming to snap a two-plus year winless drought, Bristol could be the place Keselowski gets it done.