NASCAR: Bristol Motor Speedway Race Gets a Surprise With Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt will take part in one of NASCAR’s biggest events later this month when he serves as Grand Marshal for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. The Academy Award-winning actor will join Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris during pre-race ceremonies on September 19 and help give the command for drivers to start their engines.

The NASCAR Cup Series race is the third event in the 2026 Chase for the Cup and is expected to play a major role in the championship battle. Pitt’s appearance comes just days before the release of his new film, Heart of the Beast.

Organizers say the event will also continue Bristol’s tradition of honoring military members, veterans, first responders, and community heroes during one of the most anticipated nights on the NASCAR calendar.

Brad Pitt NASCAR Appearance Set for Bristol Night Race

The Brad Pitt NASCAR appearance will take place before the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee. Pitt and Johnny Morris will participate in the pre-race ceremony before the green flag drops for the 500-lap race.

The Bristol Night Race is held on Bristol’s 0.533-mile concrete track, known as “The Last Great Colosseum.” The event is one of NASCAR’s crown-jewel races and regularly attracts a large crowd under the lights.

Morris welcomed Pitt to the event and highlighted their shared connection to Springfield, Missouri.

“It’s pretty special to welcome our fellow Springfield, Missouri, native to Bristol for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race,” Morris said. “This race is one of the most exciting nights in sports, and we’re proud to have Brad join us as we salute conservation and honor the brave veterans, first responders and the men and women who serve our country and communities.”

Bristol Night Race Carries Major NASCAR Playoff Stakes

While the Brad Pitt NASCAR appearance will draw attention, the Bristol Night Race remains a crucial event in the NASCAR playoffs.

As the third race of the 10-race Chase for the Cup, every point is important for drivers hoping to stay in championship contention. Bristol’s high-banked short track creates heavy traffic, close racing, and frequent momentum shifts.

Strong finishes can help drivers build an advantage in the standings. Poor results or race damage can make the path to the championship much harder.

Bristol Motor Speedway President and General Manager Jerry Caldwell said Pitt’s participation adds to an already significant event.

“There’s nothing quite like the Bass Pro Shops Night Race under the lights at Bristol, and having Brad Pitt join us makes an already special night even bigger. We’re excited to welcome Brad to The Last Great Colosseum where he can experience the unmatched energy of one of NASCAR’s most-storied crown jewel events.”

Brad Pitt’s New Movie Opens Days After NASCAR Event

The Brad Pitt NASCAR appearance comes shortly before the release of Heart of the Beast, which opens exclusively in theaters on September 25.

Directed by David Ayer, the film stars Pitt as Special Forces officer James Belmont. After surviving a plane crash in Alaska, Belmont and his combat dog, Odin, must fight to stay alive in the wilderness. J.K. Simmons and Anna Lambe also appear in the movie, and Pitt served as a producer.

Race organizers have connected the film’s themes of courage, loyalty, and survival with Bristol’s long-running efforts to recognize service members, veterans, and first responders during race weekend.

The Bass Pro Shops Night Race is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET on September 19. With the NASCAR playoffs intensifying and Brad Pitt set to take part in the ceremony, Bristol is preparing for another high-profile night at one of the sport’s most famous venues.