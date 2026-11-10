NASCAR’s Carson Hocevar Sends Defiant Message to Critics of His Aggressive Driving

Carson Hocevar spent Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway watching Justin Haley drive his No. 77 Chevrolet, and on Tuesday the suspended Spire Motorsports driver talked about it at the NASCAR Awards in Miami.

Hocevar also fielded questions about whether he will alter the aggressive style that cost him a $100,000 fine, 25 driver points and a seat in the season finale.

Hocevar revealed how it felt to be at the track while another driver ran his car and whether other drivers have reached out, in comments posted by Fox Sports reporter Bob Pockrass on the future of his racing style.

“I was pretty content with it. It wasn’t like a surprise the second the race started,” he said, of watching Justin Haley race in his place.

But when it came to his style, he defied critics, indicating that while he will be more aware of his limitations, he does not plan to make changes.

“It’s the same thing in racing or in anything in life. You just go a little further, go a little further, go a little further, and then you’ve got to get the leash back or get it back under control and stuff,” he said at a media availability Tuesday morning. “I think that’s the balance of all that. I think you’re seeing that after Martinsville. It’s like, ‘Okay, let’s reel back in a little bit here on this type of stuff.’ I think the aggression side of it, like you said, it’s kind of what got me here, so why change?”

He worked sponsor events during the race weekend and has said the punishment fit.

Carson Hocevar’s Suspension and Spire Motorsports Penalty

The trouble started Nov. 1 in the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway. Hocevar repeatedly hit his brakes in front of Austin Cindric’s No. 2 Team Penske Ford during the second stage, and SMT data showed more than 1,000 pounds of brake pressure, according to Racer. The contact crushed the nose of Cindric’s car and left him 36th. Hocevar finished 21st.

His team, Spire Motorsports, suspended him two days later. Co-owner Jeff Dickerson said the call was about respect and integrity, not money or points, according to the News Tribune. Hocevar called it “an embarrassing day” and admitted he crossed the line, as quoted by Yahoo Sports.

NASCAR penalized him separately. The sanctioning body fined Hocevar $100,000 and docked him 25 points under Section 4.4a of the rule book, which covers actions detrimental to stock car racing. Josh Berry drew a $50,000 fine and the same point loss for a brake check on Ryan Blaney.

Hocevar had been here before. His career fines total $250,000 across NASCAR and Spire, including $50,000 from his own team over remarks about Mexico City.

“We can’t lose the aggression side,” he said. What has to go is the creative, flagrant stuff. He and the team count his on-track incidents, with a goal of cutting them “from 40 to maybe five or 10,” according to NASCAR.com.

Carson Hocevar’s Career, 2026 Season and 2027 Outlook for Spire Motorsports

Hocevar was born Jan. 28, 2003, in Portage, Michigan. He won 15 national quarter-midget championships as a kid, climbed through the Truck Series and reached Spire’s Cup program in 2024, when he took Rookie of the Year honors. In February he signed an extension that keeps him in the No. 77 into the next decade.

His third full Cup season produced his first victory, at Talladega on April 26. He made the playoffs, was eliminated before the finale and logged 12 top-10 finishes in 35 starts, ranking 12th in the standings, according to the News Tribune.

Sunday’s race went on without Hocevar. Haley qualified 26th and finished 21st, in a race won by Ryan Blaney as Kyle Larson clinched the championship.

Hocevar’s 2027 plan is to return to the No. 77 as a better driver and teammate.