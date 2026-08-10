NASCAR: Chase Briscoe Surge Comes With a Painful Iowa Speedway Battle

Chase Briscoe has made one of the biggest point gains of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season over the past five races. After the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway in late June, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver sat more than 100 points outside the top five. Five races later, Briscoe has moved into fifth after finishing sixth in Sunday’s Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway.

Briscoe entered the stretch in 11th with 468 points and left Iowa with 663 points. His rise included a win at Chicagoland Speedway. The Iowa Corn 350 added another strong result, but Briscoe had to overcome brake problems that made the race difficult and tested his team’s ability to keep the No. 19 Toyota competitive.

Chase Briscoe Battles Brake Problems in NASCAR Cup Series Race

Briscoe and Denny Hamlin had brake issues during Saturday’s practice, raising concerns before the Iowa Corn 350. Briscoe said the problem stayed away during the opening stage but returned during the second stage.

“Yeah, it was extremely frustrating. I mean, just yesterday was very nerve-wracking, and I haven’t really ever had that much anxiety going into the race, just knowing obviously what was at stake.”

“Then, in the middle of the second stage, I went into the corner and all of a sudden I went to the floor, just like yesterday. I would have a restart, and it’d be good for five or six laps, then right back to the floor.”

The issue forced Briscoe to pump the brakes throughout the Iowa Corn 350.

“I was just pumping nonstop all the way around the racetrack. Sometimes you’d have a pedal; the next time you’d pump and it would go to the floor.”

Iowa Corn 350 Finish Moves Chase Briscoe Into Fifth

Despite the brake problems, Briscoe kept the No. 19 Toyota competitive and ultimately finished sixth at the Iowa Corn 350. This result propelled him into sole possession of fifth place with three regular-season races left.

“Yeah, I mean, definitely. If you would have told me going into the day I could have stage points and finish sixth, given the situation I had going into the day, I would have taken that.”

Briscoe said he also had a chance to finish in the top five after a late battle with Hamlin.

“Felt like I gave up a top five there with Denny. We were just battling super tight and kind of messed up getting into Turn 3 on the white flag. But overall, still a really good day for us.”

NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Race Tightens for Chase Briscoe

Briscoe now has Richmond Raceway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway and Daytona International Speedway remaining before the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs begin. His team’s work on the brake issue helped him finish the Iowa Corn 350 and gain valuable points.

“James just did an amazing job of giving me a process. I thought that our group did a really good job of trying to just figure out a way to make what we had last.”

Five races have taken Briscoe from more than 100 points outside fifth to fifth in the standings. The NASCAR Cup Series driver now enters the final three regular-season races with a stronger championship position.