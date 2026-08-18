NASCAR Community Honoring Kyle Busch With Special Tribute Day

Nearly three months after the tragic passing of Kyle Busch, NASCAR is honoring the late champion with a special day. NASCAR social media has made Tuesday, August 18 “Kyle Busch Day” as the numerical date matches the two-time Cup Series champion’s car numbers (8/18).

Busch drove the No. 18 for Joe Gibbs Racing from 2008-2022, winning 56 races and two Cup titles across that 15-year period. “Rowdy” left JGR at the end of the 2022 season to drive the No. 8 car for Richard Childress Racing from 2023 until his death last May.

The tributes to Busch, who died on May 21 after severe pneumonia progressed into sepsis, have flooded the NASCAR community since the tragedy.

NASCAR makes August 18 ‘Kyle Busch Day’

To honor the life and legacy of one of the sport’s greatest talents, NASCAR has deemed August 18 “Kyle Busch Day” and have pushed the tribute hashtag #ForeverRowdy on social media.

NASCAR’s social media team updated its profile pictures and banners with tributes to the fallen champion and posted a tribute video to “Rowdy” to commemorate.

“Many memorable moments. One unforgettable driver. Today, on 8.18, we celebrate the life and legacy of Kyle Busch. #ForeverRowdy,” NASCAR’s social media team wrote.

NASCAR also promoted an all-day Kyle Busch marathon on the NASCAR channel with the greatest hits of the 63-time Cup Series winner’s storied career.

“All Rowdy. All day long. Tune in to the NASCAR Channel to relive the moments and milestones that defined Kyle Busch’s one-of-a-kind career. #ForeverRowdy,” NASCAR wrote.

Many in the NASCAR community have paid tribute to Busch since the beginning of the day. One of those is prominent NASCAR reporter Claire B. Long, who recalls working with the late champion driver for a long time.

“I am listening to my archived interviews with Kyle from the decades of covering him and sorting through my photos. Every single one is a treasure and needs no caption. We miss him a lot,” she wrote.

Busch’s death in May sent shockwaves through the NASCAR community and the sports world as a whole.

The Richard Childress Racing driver was the first full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver to pass away since Dale Earnhardt, who was tragically killed in a last-lap crash in the 2001 Daytona 500.

Busch was the winningest overall driver in NASCAR history with 234 wins across the three national series. That included a win at Dover Motor Speedway in the Craftsman Truck Series on May 15, just six days before his passing.

Kyle Busch’s brother Kurt scored emotional IROC win

In what he described as an emotional victory, Kyle’s brother, Kurt Busch, recently relived glory days in an IROC car.

By 0.002 seconds, Kurt Busch outdueled Jimmie Johnson for the checkered flag in an IROC race at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. The 2004 Cup Series champion took to social media following the event, describing the emotions of tasting victory again.

“Incoming… photo dump from @weathertechraceway @irocracing @goodyearracing @monsterenergy emotional win, I can’t believe the full send move worked on the outside of the last turn 🏁,” Kurt Busch wrote.

Recently, Kurt Busch was featured in the newest NASCAR documentary “NASCAR Americana” on USA Network. He is seen in the “Family Bonds” episode, which was released after Saturday’s Cup Series race in Richmond.

The episode features Kurt’s first sit-down interview since the tragic passing of younger brother, Kyle.