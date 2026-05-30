What The NASCAR Community Wishes Kyle Busch Could Know

The NASCAR community is still coming to grips with the sudden passing of two-time Cup champion Kyle Busch last Thursday. Many tears have been shed, thousands of heartfelt messages have flooded social media, and emotional tributes have been on display.

It is difficult to not think about how “Rowdy” would receive all the heartwarming tributes and support directed towards him and his family. In the wake of his death, there are certainly a few things the NASCAR community wishes he could see.

1. The acknowledgment of his NASCAR talent

Busch’s NASCAR resume speaks for itself. He was the winningest overall driver in the sport’s history with 234 victories across the top three national touring series. Busch was one of only 18 drivers to win multiple Cup championships and his 63 career Cup victories ranks ninth all-time.

Throughout his career, many acknowledged the talent Busch had behind the wheel. However, he had his critics, who resented him no matter what he did on the racetrack.

Although many of the boos turned into cheers later in Busch’s career, there were still some who just did not understand how talented he was. Since his death, it is evident that not even Busch’s harshest critics could deny what he meant to the sport.

Denny Hamlin, a former teammate and competitor, encapsulated Busch’s on-track talent when he said NASCAR has lost their Kobe Bryant. Daniel Suarez, who won last Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600, called Busch the Michael Jordan of NASCAR.

As much as Busch has been given his flowers in the last week for his ability behind the wheel, it is heartbreaking to know he will not be able to see how so many in the NASCAR community validated his on-track success.

2. How many drivers he helped break into NASCAR

Busch had more than just talent himself, but had an eye for one.

So many of today’s top Cup Series drivers started under Busch’s wing at Kyle Busch Motorsports, including Christopher Bell, Daniel Suarez, Bubba Wallace, John Hunter Nemechek, and William Byron.

During Sunday’s NASCAR on Prime pre-race show, Wallace, Jones, and Suarez shared heartfelt stories about how Busch helped them break into NASCAR’s top ranks.

Now that he has passed, those stories about how Busch was a mentor to so many have come out. It is a shame to know that someone so influential on so many different people cannot get a chance to hear how impactful he was.

3. The acknowledgment from the NASCAR fans

Busch had a complicated relationship with NASCAR’s fan base throughout his career. During his time at Joe Gibbs Racing, he was often met with heavy boos during driver introductions and when he gave his celebratory bow on the frontstretch after winning a race.

However, Busch certainly had his supporters. Known as “Rowdy Nation,” Busch had a legion of fans who, much like him, were unapologetic and did not care to hear the opinions of others on their favorite driver.

Since joining Richard Childress Racing in 2023, Busch’s haters softened a bit as the boos started to turn into cheers. While he gained many supporters, the crowds were still not 100 percent behind him.

Following his death, the NASCAR fanbase came together to pay their respects as many posted stories about Busch on social media. In Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600, every fan in the grandstands held up eight fingers on the eighth lap in remembrance of “Rowdy.”

There have been many talks about Busch winning the most popular driver award in 2026. Chase Elliott, who has been voted most popular driver the last eight straight seasons, said he will do whatever it takes to make that happen.

Busch embraced the villain role, but as many close to him have talked about since his passing, he wanted to be like. Dale Earnhardt Jr. was one of those, saying that Busch wanted to be a fan favorite.

It is a shame to know now that Busch has finally received the support from the fans he had always hoped for since his passing.

Whether they loved or hated him, NASCAR’s fans mourned the death of one of the sport’s most iconic drivers. The overwhelming support and tributes from the fans is something the NASCAR community wishes Busch can see.

4. The support for his family

In one of the most emotional NASCAR pre-race ceremonies you will ever see, Kyle Busch’s wife, Samantha, the couple’s two children, Brexton and Lennix, his older brother, Kurt, and his parents stood on the frontstretch last Sunday at the Coca-Cola 600 to pay tribute to “Rowdy.”

Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR’s CEO, gave a touching speech about the life and legacy of Busch. Standing alongside Samantha and her children, O’Donnell assured them they are NASCAR family for life.

Many of NASCAR’s top drivers, such as Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin, have made it known they will be there for the Busch family in any way they can.

Busch was a fierce competitor on the racetrack. He hated losing and, at times, was unfiltered about it.

Off the racetrack, the NASCAR community got to see a softer side of Busch. He was a family man, an everyday dad who lived to spend time with his wife and two young children. Kyle was hands-on with Brexton’s racing career, often seen through social media videos.

There are many things the NASCAR community wishes Busch could know in the wake of his death. Perhaps above all else, the way the NASCAR community has wrapped their arms around the Busch family and supported them is something they wish Busch could see today.

5. The lasting impact he has left on NASCAR

In the coming weeks, there is no doubt the tributes to Busch will continue.

Whether it is a silent eighth lap, a painted “8” on the infield grass of the racetracks, or other tributes, the 2026 season is going to be one of remembrance for one of the sport’s greatest drivers.

That is because Busch had an impact larger than most. His ability behind the wheel, his eye for talent, and his raw personality resonated with the NASCAR community, whether they loved him or hated him.

There has been a massive void left behind in NASCAR, one so large that perhaps Busch himself would not even believe. Busch’s lasting impact on NASCAR has been brought to light in many ways since his passing, and it is something the racing community wishes he could see today.