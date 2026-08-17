NASCAR: Connor Zilisch Joining Hendrick Motorsports in 2028

Connor Zilisch will be the new driver of the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2028. The 20-year-old will replace Alex Bowman, who is set to retire, after the 2027 season.

The news comes in Zilisch’s first full-time season in the NASCAR Cup Series as he currently drives the No. 88 for Trackhouse Racing. Prior to the 2026 campaign, the 2025 O’Reilly Auto Parts Series runner-up signed a multi-year deal with Trackhouse.

Now, Zilisch’s NASCAR career is taking a turn as he will be set to take over the iconic HMS No. 48 in 2028, with Ally as the primary sponsor.

Connor Zilisch in his own words: ‘This is a dream come true’

The news of Zilisch signing with Hendrick Motorsports broke on Monday, August 17. In a social media video, Zilisch expressed his gratitude for the opportunity HMS is giving him in 2028.

“Today is a really big day for me announcing that I will be driving the No. 48 Ally Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports beginning in 2028. This is a dream come true to me to race for Hendrick Motorsports and get this opportunity,” Zilisch said.

Prior to Alex Bowman, the No. 48 HMS car was made famous by Jimmie Johnson, who won 83 Cup Series races and a record-tying seven championships. Perhaps Johnson’s greatest feat was winning five consecutive Cup Series titles from 2006-2010.

Zilisch, a 13-time O’Reilly Auto Parts Series winner, knows the history of the No. 48 and hopes to write some of his own when he gets behind the wheel of the HMS car in 2028.

“Obviously, the 48 has a legacy and it’s one that I can’t wait to carry on and continue to build my own story with Hendrick Motorsports and everyone involved. It’s going to be awesome and I can’t wait for the opportunity to come in 2028,” Zilisch said.

However, Zilisch still has business to attend to at Trackhouse Racing as he will be back behind the wheel of the No. 88 car in 2027.

Zilisch is appreciative of Trackhouse team owner Justin Marks and said there is still work to be done together this year and next.

“I wouldn’t be here today without them. Justin took a chance on me when I was 16 and not many people knew who I was and then gave me my first shot in the Cup Series as well. I’ll be forever grateful for what you did for me and what your team has done for me as well,” Zilisch said.

Zilisch replacing retiring Alex Bowman after 2027

When Zilisch moves into the No. 48 ride in 2028, Alex Bowman will have already said goodbye.

Bowman, an eight-time Cup Series winner, announced last month that the 2027 season will be his final in NASCAR.

The news sent shockwaves through the NASCAR community as Bowman will be retiring at 34 years old, which is on the younger side of when drivers typically retire.

Unfortunately, Bowman’s Cup Series career has been plagued by injuries and illnesses. Most recently, the driver of the No. 48 sat out four races this season after a vertigo diagnosis. His last win to date came at the Chicago street course in July 2024.