Rodney Childers has challenged claims that the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series would produce racing similar to the Cup Series if top drivers competed in its cars.

His comments came after NASCAR CEO Steve O’Donnell used Tyler Reddick as an example during his State of the Sport address at Homestead-Miami Speedway. O’Donnell said Reddick believed the O’Reilly Series would deliver a similar racing product with the top 10 Cup drivers behind the wheel.

However, Childers disagreed after spending time working with the older-style cars at JR Motorsports. The former Cup Series championship-winning crew chief explained why he believes the O’Reilly Series cars offer a different racing experience and suggested an All-Star race to test the theory.

Rodney Disagrees With NASCAR CEO Over O’Reilly Series Cars

During his State of the Sport address, O’Donnell praised the racing in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series but also discussed the future of its car platform, which is more than 15 years old.

He explained that NASCAR continues to work with John Probst and his team to review parts availability, long-term sustainability and costs for teams, drivers and fans.

O’Donnell also shared a conversation he had with Tyler Reddick about the series.

“If you put me and the top 10 Cup drivers in that series, it’s gonna look like Sunday as well.”

O’Donnell agreed that the O’Reilly Series produces good racing. He also said NASCAR had held discussions with teams over the previous two years and had already made significant investments while considering the next generation of cars.

However, no final decision had been reached on a replacement platform.

Childers offered a different view during an appearance on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. The 2014 Cup Series championship-winning crew chief has worked with JR Motorsports in the O’Reilly Series after building a long career in the Cup garage.

Rodney Childers Explains Why O’Reilly Series Racing Is Different

Childers said his experience working with the O’Reilly Series cars changed how he viewed the comparison with Cup racing.

“I mean I probably have different views on it now that I’ve been in it, because I heard the comments at Homestead about if you put the Cup drivers in it, it would look just like the Cup race.”

“I’ve done this a long time, and I disagree. These cars put on a good show. They can run right up each other’s butts in the middle of the corner, and the cars still turn, and they still do normal things.”

He explained that drivers can still affect their competitors’ handling by getting close to their left rear quarter panels.

Childers also discussed how steering inputs affect a race car’s crossweight and handling.

“When you turn the steering wheel left, it takes crossweight out. When you turn the steering wheel right, it puts crossweight in. That’s race car 101.”

He added that the O’Reilly Series cars carry relatively low downforce and are less sensitive to aerodynamic changes underneath the car than the current Cup Series machines.

According to Childers, these characteristics allow drivers to race closely and make passes without experiencing the same aerodynamic challenges found in the Cup Series.

Rodney Childers Floats Idea for O’Reilly Series All-Star Race Featuring Cup Drivers

Rather than continue debating whether Cup drivers would produce similar racing in the O’Reilly Series, Childers suggested putting the theory to the test.

“We just had this conversation over the weekend about if we could just put together 20 of them and have an all-star race with Cup guys in it, just to see how it went,” he said.

The proposed event would give Cup Series drivers an opportunity to compete in the older-style cars and provide a direct comparison between the two racing platforms.

Childers also acknowledged the investment NASCAR has made in the Next Gen car and the difficulty of making major changes after committing substantial resources to the platform.

“Part of it is, we’re so wrapped up and so much money into what’s already changed, there’s hardly a way out of it.”

However, he credited NASCAR for improving the Cup Series racing product through better tires, aerodynamic changes and increased horsepower.

“They’ve put on good races on the Cup side. They’ve made the tires better. They’ve made the aero better. They put more horsepower in them. And I think they’re headed in the right direction.”

Childers said improving the Cup car would take time and acknowledged that achieving perfection might not be possible.

He also expressed hope that NASCAR would leave the O’Reilly Series platform unchanged so teams could continue producing close racing.

“Hopefully, like everybody keeps saying, they just leave our little thing alone. And we’ll keep racing and putting on good shows.”