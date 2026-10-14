NASCAR Makes Critical Rule Change Ahead of Phoenix Cup Race

NASCAR has announced a massive brake rule change ahead of the Cup Series race weekend at the Phoenix Raceway. The sport’s sanctioning body will allow Cup Series teams the chance to remove and replace front brake rotors and pads after Saturday’s practice session.

In addition, NASCAR said it will also allow the teams to check rear rotors on Sunday morning before the Freeway Insurance 500. Any issues involving the rotors will be managed case-by-case.

NASCAR Announces Brake Rule Change For Phoenix

NASCAR Cup Series Senior Managing Director Brad Moran spoke on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “Morning Drive” to discuss the decision behind the rule change.

With a new rules package for Phoenix with higher horsepower and less downforce, Moran said it can be a detriment to the brakes on a brake-heavy racetrack like Phoenix. Therefore, NASCAR is allowing the teams some wiggle room to inspect the brakes.

The same procedure will be in place at Martinsville next month, Moran said.

“We are going to allow brake changes because of the change to the package at Phoenix. We’ve elected that we’re going to let the teams at least look at their brakes and if they need to make a pad change, which is uncommon for us to do on an impound practice, but we’ve got a procedure set up to do that, so that’s going to be a little different,” Moran said.

Jeff Gluck, motorsports writer for The Athletic, pointed out that there were a number of brake failures in last month’s Cup Series race at Gateway, a similar style track to Phoenix.

“Remember Gateway with all the brake issues there? NASCAR says at Phoenix this weekend, teams ‘will be given the option to remove and replace front brake rotors and pads only’ after practice on Saturday. Those are the only changes that can be made to the brakes.”

“NASCAR also says it will allow teams to inspect rear rotors on Sunday morning but that ‘any subsequent rotor issues found at that time will be managed on a case-by-case basis,’” via Gluck on X.

NASCAR Heads to Phoenix For Critical Chase Weekend

There will be no shortage of on-track action for NASCAR in the desert this weekend.

The Craftsman Truck Series, O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, and the Cup Series will be in action this weekend at the Phoenix Raceway with only four races remaining for all three of NASCAR’s top series.

For the Cup Series, Kyle Larson aims to extend his points lead in his quest for his third Cup championship. The driver of the No. 5 holds a 49-point advantage over Denny Hamlin, who is seeking his first Cup title in his 21st full-time season.

Chase Briscoe is coming off back-to-back wins at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Charlotte Motor Speedway, respectively. The driver of the No. 19 ranks fourth in the standings, 65 points out of the lead.

The Freeway Insurance 500 is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. Eastern time on Sunday, Oct. 18. It can be watched on USA Network or listened to on the Motor Racing Network.