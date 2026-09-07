NASCAR Cup Series at Darlington Raceway: Post-Race Inspection Leaves 2 Cars Facing One Last Twist

Christopher Bell ended a long wait for a NASCAR Cup Series win at Darlington Raceway, but the night did not end when the checkered flag fell. Bell won the Cook Out Southern 500 and snapped a 33-race winless streak, making a strong start to the Chase for the Championship.

However, the NASCAR Cup Series post-race inspection brought one final development. NASCAR cleared Bell’s No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota during the track inspection, but officials sent two other cars to the Research and Development Center in Concord.

The RFK Racing No. 6 of Brad Keselowski and 23XI Racing No. 67 of Corey Heim were taken back for further inspection after the Darlington Raceway race.

NASCAR Cup Series Inspection Leaves Two Cars Facing Extra Scrutiny

The NASCAR Cup Series post-race inspection found no issues with Bell’s winning car, making his Darlington Raceway victory official. NASCAR, however, sent Keselowski’s No. 6 and Heim’s No. 67 to the R&D Center for additional checks.

Motorsport.com senior NASCAR editor Matt Weaver reported the development from the track.

“No issues in Southern 500 post race inspection,” Weaver reported. “NASCAR is taking the RFK 6 and 23XI 67 back to the R&D Center.”

The move does not mean NASCAR found a violation. Officials can take cars to the R&D Center when they need a closer examination of parts or areas that cannot receive a full check at the track. NASCAR announced no penalties after the Darlington Raceway post-race inspection.

Keselowski finished 23rd after contact with Carson Hocevar led to a Stage 1 spin. Heim finished 19th in the third 23XI Racing entry.

Christopher Bell Wins at Darlington Raceway after Late Restart

The NASCAR Cup Series race produced plenty of action before the post-race inspection. Bell passed Kyle Larson with 12 laps left after Larson stayed on older tires following a late rain-related red flag.

Bell held off Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Ty Gibbs by 1.038 seconds to claim his first NASCAR Cup Series win of 2026 and his first Southern 500 victory. Tyler Reddick finished third, followed by Ryan Blaney and Larson.

Toyota swept the top three positions and recorded its fourth straight NASCAR Cup Series victory at Darlington Raceway. Nine of the top 10 finishers were Chase drivers.

Bell entered the Darlington Raceway race with seven runner-up finishes but no win in 2026. His victory moved him to second in the Chase standings, 12 points behind teammate Denny Hamlin.

NASCAR Cup Series Chase Battle Tightens after Southern 500

The NASCAR Cup Series Chase standings changed quickly after the opening race. Bell scored 73 points, while Gibbs’ second-place finish also moved him near the front of the battle heading to World Wide Technology Raceway.

Hamlin finished 18th after contact with Michael McDowell damaged a toe link and control arm. William Byron suffered an engine failure after a late spin and finished 37th.

The results left the NASCAR Cup Series field tightly grouped after the first Chase race. The Darlington Raceway event also showed how quickly the standings can change during the 10-week Chase.

For Bell, the night ended with an official NASCAR Cup Series victory. For Keselowski and Heim, the Darlington Raceway weekend continued after the post-race inspection, with both cars heading to Concord for further review. No penalties had been announced Sunday night.