NASCAR Cup Series Champion Faces Richmond Test: Could Another Setback Be Coming?

Defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson heads to Richmond Raceway this weekend with a clear target: gain points and build momentum before the playoffs. Larson enters the Cook Out 400 10th in the NASCAR Cup Series standings, with only three races left in the regular season.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver has already won twice at Richmond Raceway, with his latest victory coming in April 2023. However, the short track introduces a different challenge, where tire wear, vehicle balance, and patience are key factors. Larson, who drives the No. 5 Chevrolet, said he needs a balanced car and must protect his tires throughout the race. The Cook Out 400 will give Larson another chance to turn his Richmond Raceway experience into a strong NASCAR result.

Kyle Larson Needs Balance at Richmond Raceway

Kyle Larson said car balance will be important when he returns to Richmond Raceway for the Cook Out 400. The 34-year-old explained that drivers must avoid overheating and excessive tire slip during the race.

“Well, I think a good car, a balanced car, and then the driver being able to take care of the tires and not overheat them and slip them too much. So yeah, it’s a very patient style racetrack, it seems. So yeah, hopefully we can get our car balanced better, and hopefully I can match what it needs, and we can be fast, Larson told WFXR Sports.”

Richmond Raceway is a 0.75-mile D-shaped oval known for its abrasive surface and relatively flat layout. Tire management can become important during long green-flag runs, while drivers also need a car that remains stable as the tires wear.

Cook Out 400 Gives Larson Another Chance

The Cook Out 400 will be another important NASCAR race for Kyle Larson as the regular season moves toward its final three events. Larson currently sits 10th in the standings, making every position valuable as drivers fight for playoff position.

Larson has two Cup Series wins at Richmond Raceway, along with several top-10 finishes at the track. His experience also includes success on dirt, where he has won the Knoxville Nationals multiple times. He has won two Cup Series championships, in 2021 and 2025.

Crew chief Cliff Daniels and the No. 5 team will focus on finding the car balance Larson believes he needs. The team has adjusted its setups during the season as conditions and track demands have changed.

NASCAR Richmond Schedule and Race Details

The NASCAR Cup Series will race under the lights at Richmond Raceway on Saturday, with the Cook Out 400 starting at 7 p.m. ET.

The weekend also includes the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Black’s Tire 250 on Friday. The Richmond event will place greater emphasis on tire management, track position, and pit strategy as teams look to gain an advantage.

For Kyle Larson, the goal at Richmond Raceway is straightforward. He needs to keep the tires under control, find the right balance and avoid losing valuable points. The Cook Out 400 will provide the defending champion with another opportunity to add a third Richmond Raceway victory to his NASCAR record.