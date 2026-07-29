NASCAR Cup Series Champion Sounds Off on the Real Reason Races Feel Too Long

NASCAR races have come under fresh scrutiny after long caution periods during the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway sparked debate among fans and drivers. Some have suggested reducing race distances to improve the viewing experience, but former NASCAR Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick believes that is not the answer.

Speaking on the latest episode of the SPEED with Harvick and Buxton podcast, Harvick said NASCAR should focus on improving race procedures instead of cutting laps. He argued that the sport’s historic race distances are part of its identity and that speeding up caution periods, pit-road procedures, and race-control operations could significantly reduce the total time races take without changing their traditional format.

Kevin Harvick Says NASCAR Should Speed Up Cautions Instead of Shortening Races

Kevin Harvick made it clear that he does not support reducing the distance of NASCAR races. He said the length of major events remains one of the features that makes the sport unique.

“I don’t think the races need to be shorter. I think that’s what makes one of the things that makes NASCAR racing what it is.”

Harvick pointed to iconic events such as the Daytona 500 and the Coca-Cola 600, saying endurance has always been an important part of NASCAR races.

Instead, he believes NASCAR should focus on shortening caution periods. Harvick highlighted the Brickyard 400, where a debris caution lasted 12 minutes before Ryan Blaney crashed shortly after the restart.

“At Indy, it took us 12 minutes for a debris caution and 30 minutes to run two laps as Ryan Blaney wrecked right after that. So, we ran two laps in 30 minutes. Our caution flags take a long time for whatever reason, and 12 minutes for a debris caution seems a little bit excessive.”

Kevin Harvick Believes NASCAR Races Can Be Faster Without Cutting Laps

Harvick said NASCAR races could be shortened by 30 to 45 minutes simply by improving existing race procedures.

He pointed to delays in opening pit road, managing caution periods, and race control operations as areas where officials could make changes.

“I think NASCAR may need to take a look at their procedures and the things that they need to do to speed up those processes as we go through the race to be able to make things happen a little bit quicker—how you open pit road, all those things. I think we can shorten the races by 30-45 minutes pretty easily just by cleaning things up with the tower.”

Harvick also questioned whether mandatory stage-break cautions are still needed in their current form. He noted that other racing series can recognize stage results without stopping the field for extended periods, allowing more green-flag racing while preserving competition.

NASCAR Races Debate Grows as Officials Respond to Caution Concerns

The discussion around NASCAR races has continued after the Brickyard 400, where five caution periods accounted for 27 of the event’s 160 laps.

NASCAR Vice President of Racing Communications Mike Forde said on the Hauler Talk podcast that officials understand the concerns and are already discussing ways to reduce caution times, particularly during stage breaks.

“If NASCAR fans are angry at the length of caution periods, I can promise you that NASCAR matches that displeasure. We want green-flag racing, and we want to get it as fast as possible. Stage breaks are a big topic of conversation.”

The debate has also included current drivers. Kyle Larson recently said many Cup Series races feel too long, adding another viewpoint to the discussion.

Harvick, a retired Cup Series champion with 60 career victories, believes NASCAR races should keep their traditional distances. He said that removing unnecessary delays, rather than cutting laps, would preserve the sport’s history while making race days feel faster for drivers, teams, and fans.