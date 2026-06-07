NASCAR Cup Series Championship Leader Left Heartbroken After Michigan Race Takes an Unexpected Turn

Tyler Reddick’s strong run at Michigan International Speedway ended suddenly on Sunday after a major restart crash handed the NASCAR Cup Series points leader his first DNF of the 2026 season. The Lap 83 incident during the FireKeepers Casino 400 collected several cars and sparked frustration from Austin Dillon, who blamed Carson Hocevar for starting the wreck.

The crash began when the field charged into Turn 1 following a Stage 2 restart. Hocevar’s No. 77 Chevrolet made contact with John Hunter Nemechek’s No. 42 Toyota while attempting a move on the inside lane. Nemechek spun across the track, triggering a chain-reaction accident that swept up multiple competitors.

Among those caught in the wreck were Reddick and Dillon. Both drivers slammed into the inside wall, causing significant damage as the accident unfolded. For Reddick, the crash ended what had looked like a promising afternoon after he won Stage 1 and showed race-winning speed early in the event.

Tyler Reddick Suffers First DNF of 2026 Season

The Michigan crash marked Tyler Reddick’s first DNF of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season. Entering the race as the championship leader, Reddick started third and quickly established himself as one of the fastest drivers in the field.

His hopes of adding another strong finish disappeared when the wreck left the No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota heavily damaged. The car was unable to continue, sending Reddick to the garage long before the race concluded.

After being checked and released from the infield care center, Reddick confirmed he was unharmed despite the hard impact.

“Yeah, I’m all right. My Rockstar Energy Toyota Camry isn’t, unfortunately.”

Rather than placing blame, Reddick described the incident as an unfortunate racing situation.

“We were just really close to not being in that one. Unfortunately, it’s just how it goes sometimes. You’re in the wrong place at the wrong time, and you get wadded up.”

The biggest disappointment for Reddick was the loss of valuable championship points.

“Again, yeah, it’s disappointing because of the amount of points we left on the table today. We’ll be paying for that for a while.”

Austin Dillon Blames Carson Hocevar for Michigan Crash

While Tyler Reddick avoided pointing fingers, Austin Dillon had a different reaction after reviewing the replay of the Michigan crash.

The Richard Childress Racing driver said he believed Carson Hocevar’s contact with Nemechek directly caused the accident.

“I mean, the replay I saw, I first only saw the 42 get shot right and try to miss the wreck, and he got in it. The 77 turned him, so just pushing too hard in the wrong spots, and it’s normal. I mean, I don’t know why I’m surprised.”

Dillon’s race ended with a 36th-place finish, but he remained encouraged by the speed his team showed throughout the weekend.

“Yeah, we can apply it for sure, and I’m very proud of the car we brought. Dillon said. Everybody did a good job with it. It just sucks that we lose that car. Every one of these cars is important, and that was one of our better cars.”

Michigan Crash Could Impact NASCAR Playoff Race

The Michigan crash could carry lasting consequences as the NASCAR Cup Series regular season continues.

For Tyler Reddick, the DNF ended a streak of consistency that helped him build his points lead. Losing a large number of points at this stage of the season could affect both the regular-season championship battle and playoff positioning.

Carson Hocevar had not publicly commented on the accident by Sunday afternoon, and NASCAR had not announced any penalties related to the incident.

The race later featured additional accidents and a red-flag stoppage for SAFER barrier repairs. Even so, the Lap 83 Michigan crash remained one of the defining moments of the afternoon, leaving Tyler Reddick with his first DNF of 2026 and fueling fresh debate about Carson Hocevar’s aggressive driving style.