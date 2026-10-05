NASCAR Cup Series Chase Standings Update After Las Vegas

Kyle Larson put some more distance between himself and the NASCAR Cup Series Chase field after a second-place finish on Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The driver of the No. 5 leaves “Sin City” with a 40-point lead over second place Denny Hamlin.

After a 26-second pit stop on the first pit cycle of the race, Larson went a lap down and was unable to score any stage points in Stage 1. However, “Yung Money” overcame the troubles and finished 10th in Stage 2 to earn one point.

Meanwhile, Hamlin spun out at the conclusion of Stage 1 and suffered splitter damage that affected the performance of the No. 11 Toyota. At the beginning of the final stage, Hamlin’s woes continued with fuel pressure issues, costing him spots prior to a restart.

Hamlin, who started the race on the pole and led early, did not score any stage points and finished 16th. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver lost 14 points to Larson for the lead.

With a second-place finish in Stage 1 and a third-place result in Stage 2, Christopher Bell stayed within striking distance of the championship lead.

However, after a 23rd-place finish, largely due to power steering issues, Bell lost five points to Larson after Las Vegas as he ranks third in the standings, 55 points out of the lead.

Bell’s JGR teammate, Chase Briscoe, had a massive points day by winning the South Point 400 at Las Vegas and sweeping both stages. The driver of the No. 19 made up 49 points on Larson and sits sixth in the standings, 84 points out of the lead.

Updated Chase Standings After Las Vegas

Here are the updated NASCAR Cup Series Chase standings after the South Point 400 at Las Vegas.