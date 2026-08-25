NASCAR Cup Series Driver Accuses Carson Hocevar of Intentionally Causing New Hampshire Spin

Kyle Larson has accused Carson Hocevar of spinning deliberately before the start of the NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway to get television attention. Larson made the claim while appearing on the Door Bumper Clear podcast after Hocevar lost control during the pace laps for the Dollar Tree 301. Rain had left the track slick, forcing NASCAR drivers onto wet-weather tires before the race.

Hocevar passed the pace car while testing the track grip, then spun in Turn 4. NASCAR sent the field back to pit road and delayed the start again. Larson questioned the move and raised concerns about Hocevar’s aggressive style. The comments added another layer to the growing attention around the Spire Motorsports driver.

Kyle Larson Questions Carson Hocevar’s NASCAR Spin

Kyle Larson did not hold back when discussing the Carson Hocevar incident on Door Bumper Clear.

“I mean spinning out before the race, that was 1000% just to get on TV.”

Joey Logano, who was behind Hocevar, called him an “idiot” over his team radio after the spin.

Hocevar later defended the move on social media. He said he wanted to test the track when no other drivers were nearby instead of finding the grip level after the green flag.

The Carson Hocevar spin came after rain made the New Hampshire track extremely slick. NASCAR had already required wet-weather tires for the field.

Kyle Larson Raises More Carson Hocevar Concerns

Kyle Larson also connected the New Hampshire incident to what he sees as a wider issue with Carson Hocevar’s approach.

“I don’t think you have to totally neuter him, but I almost feel like he’s at the point now where he’s like, doing it even like, it’s not really him. It’s a piece of him, but he’s going above what he really is.”

Larson then discussed another incident involving Hocevar at Iowa Speedway. He said Hocevar appeared to target Christopher Bell after being lapped.

“I think he just blacks out. The camera didn’t catch it at Iowa, I doubt, I don’t know, but he was trying to spear [Christopher] Bell. Did you see any of that? When he got lapped for the second time he was trying to spear Christopher Bell for two laps. I don’t understand. You admit that you wrecked yourself, but then you still go out and run right through him the next chance you get.”

Carson Hocevar Finishes 19th at New Hampshire

Carson Hocevar entered the New Hampshire NASCAR race during his third full-time Cup season with Spire Motorsports. He had reached fifth in the points standings earlier this season before dropping toward the playoff cut line.

Despite the early Carson Hocevar spin, he recovered and ran competitively. He later became involved in another incident, including contact with Connor Zilisch that sent him spinning again.

Carson Hocevar finished 19th.

After the race, Hocevar posted on social media about the progress he and his team have made during his three Cup seasons as the NASCAR playoffs approach.

Kyle Larson’s comments now put more attention on Hocevar heading into the final regular-season race and the playoff battle.