NASCAR Team Owner Says Carson Hocevar Is Exactly What the Sport Is Missing

Justin Marks believes NASCAR has a major opportunity to grow by focusing more on its drivers rather than just the racing. The Trackhouse Racing owner said the relationship between NASCAR and its teams has improved after the recent lawsuit, allowing everyone to focus on growing the sport.

Speaking with Kevin Harvick on a special edition of SPEED, Marks said NASCAR should spend more time building the profiles of its drivers. He pointed to Carson Hocevar as the perfect example of a driver whose personality keeps fans talking.

Marks believes strong personalities, rivalries, and personal stories help fans connect with drivers, making them more likely to follow the sport every week. He said this approach could become one of NASCAR’s biggest tools for long-term growth.

Justin Marks Says Carson Hocevar Can Help NASCAR Grow

Justin Marks believes Carson Hocevar represents the type of personality NASCAR needs more of. He said the discussions between NASCAR and team owners have become more positive since the lawsuit ended, creating an opportunity to focus on the sport’s biggest growth areas.

“We have these discussions a lot right now, and I think that the dialogue between the teams and NASCAR is about as good as it’s been since I got here in 2022… coming out of the lawsuit, it’s sort of like, ‘Okay, you know the noise is sort of behind us… we need to get singularly focused on addressing the biggest growth levers for the business… One of the things that we talk about… the biggest thing for me is amplifying these drivers, the star power in these drivers,'” Marks said.

Marks explained that exciting racing is important, but he believes fans stay connected because of the people behind the wheel. He said drivers need to become stars that supporters can follow throughout their careers.

Carson Hocevar’s Personality Stands Out in NASCAR

Justin Marks praised Carson Hocevar for becoming one of NASCAR’s most talked-about drivers. Known for his outspoken attitude and aggressive driving style, Hocevar has divided opinion among fans, but Marks sees that as a positive for the sport.

“We need big stars. It’s like right now, what Carson’s doing right now, like being this big polarizing personality is just so good for the sport, in my opinion. It’s not a lot different than what I think about Trackhouse, this is primarily a storytelling exercise and if we tell great stories that connect with the fans and they get invested in drivers and they get invested in a driver’s journey, a driver’s personality, a driver’s rivals, like whatever it is, that’s the sticky stuff that’s really going to like attract more and more fans,” Marks explained.

Marks also pointed to Hocevar’s public appearances with TikTok personality Tabitha Swatosh as an example of how drivers can reach audiences outside NASCAR’s traditional fan base.

Justin Marks Wants NASCAR to Celebrate Driver Stories

Justin Marks said NASCAR should encourage authentic stories rather than focusing solely on official appearances. He believes fans connect with drivers through their lives, personalities, and rivalries.

“A TikTok girlfriend, exactly, it’s like we were just joking; it’s like the DAP, the driver ambassador program, shouldn’t be appearances; it should be like tattoos and famous girlfriends and like all that stuff. But that’s really what it is. I mean, we’re in the business of telling great authentic stories that inspire people and connect people deeply with the sport. I think celebrating that is… We can change the cars, we can do those tweaks, and obviously the racing needs to be good, but if we can have these drivers attach themselves to legions of fans and they tune in for that driver’s journey, I think it’s the biggest growth opportunity for the sport.”

Marks’ comments match the direction Trackhouse Racing has already taken. The team has backed unique talents, including Shane van Gisbergen through Project 91, while remaining open to more international crossover drivers in the future.

As NASCAR moves forward after the lawsuit, Marks believes the sport’s biggest opportunity is to build bigger stars. He mentions that personalities such as Carson Hocevar can draw in new fans by crafting stories that encourage them to return for each race weekend.