NASCAR Cup Series Driver Honors Organ Donors as Families Face Heartbreaking Loss

Grief and hope came together at a NASCAR event in St. Louis on Thursday as families of organ donors placed their hands on Joey Gase’s Donate Life car. The families also left personal messages honoring loved ones who helped others through organ donation. Gase brought the car to St. Louis as part of his long-running work to raise awareness about organ donation.

The NASCAR Cup Series driver has a personal connection to the cause. His mother died from a brain aneurysm when he was 18 and became an organ, eye, and tissue donor. Gase later learned that his mother helped save 66 lives. Since then, he has used NASCAR to share the message of organ donation and honor donor families.

Joey Gase Brings Organ Donation Story to NASCAR

Gase said his mother’s donation changed how he viewed organ donation and led him to support Donate Life organizations.

“Later we found out she’s able to help save the lives of 66 people, which was amazing to us,” Gase said. “And ever since that day, I wanted to do what I could to help raise awareness about organ donation and honor all those affected by it.”

Gase has partnered with Donate Life organizations across the country for several years. His NASCAR cars have featured donor names, photographs and messages from families in the Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series.

The St. Louis car continues that work. Donor families placed their handprints and messages on the car, creating a memorial that will also carry their loved ones’ stories to NASCAR fans.

Caroline Goode Honored on Donate Life Car

One of the families represented on the NASCAR car is Caroline Goode’s family. The 12-year-old died after an ATV accident last year. Her organs saved six lives.

Caroline’s photograph appears on the front of the car alongside her name and the words “donor hero.”

Her mother, Angie Goode, said the family takes pride in the impact Caroline continues to have through organ donation.

“I feel so proud. Caroline is always a giver, and it’s amazing that even after her passing, she’s still able to give and her sweet little spirit is able to live on in others,” Angie Goode said.

The handprints and messages from donor families show the personal side of organ donation. Each story comes from a family that lost someone they loved and chose to help others through donation.

NASCAR Car Highlights St. Louis Organ Donation Impact

Kevin Lee, president and CEO of Mid-America Transplant, said organ donation has a major impact in St. Louis and the surrounding region.

“On average, about 800 organs are transplanted here in St. Louis or across the region. So, collectively, this region, the St. Louis region, is impacting almost a quarter of a million lives on an annual basis. So, it’s incredibly inspiring to be part of this work.”

The NASCAR Donate Life car gives that work a public platform. It carries the names, photos and messages of people whose donations helped others receive organs.

For Gase, the message also remains personal because of his mother’s donation. For Caroline’s family, it keeps her memory connected to the six people whose lives were saved by her organs.

As the NASCAR car heads to the racetrack, fans will continue to see the Donate Life message while honoring the donor families whose stories are part of it.