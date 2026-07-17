NASCAR Cup Series Driver Makes Unexpected Carson Hocevar Confession Amid Growing Criticism

Carson Hocevar has become one of the most talked-about drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series this season, with several competitors criticizing his aggressive driving style. However, Chase Elliott presents a very different perspective. Speaking on the Racin’ with the Boys podcast hosted by Taylor Lewan and Will Compton, the Hendrick Motorsports driver said he has no problems with the Spire Motorsports driver despite Hocevar’s growing reputation in the garage.

Elliott admitted they had a few discussions during Hocevar’s rookie season but said those conversations helped build mutual respect. His comments stand out because they contrast with recent criticism from other drivers, making Chase Elliott and Carson Hocevar one of the latest talking points in NASCAR as the 2026 season continues.

Chase Elliott Says Carson Hocevar Earned His Respect

When asked about Carson Hocevar, Chase Elliott made it clear that he does not share the concerns expressed by some of his fellow drivers.

“It’s kind of funny you ask… I know he’s been a hot topic here lately, but I have no issues with him. I really don’t. And you know, he’s a guy that has raced me hard, and there’s been a couple of times I felt like maybe right around his rookie year that he kind of rubbed me the wrong way a couple of times.”

Elliott explained that he chose to speak with Hocevar privately rather than let the situation escalate. According to the former Cup Series champion, those conversations solved the issue.

“I do remember having a couple of conversations with him there early on, respectfully, just the best I knew how. And ever since then, we have been totally good. And I feel like he always treats me with a lot of respect on track. He races hard, but I’m okay with that, unless he’s running me in the fence or crashing me or something stupid, but I’m kind of good right now.”

Chase Elliott Explains How Bill Elliott Shaped His Approach

Chase Elliott said his conversations with Carson Hocevar were never meant to be confrontational. Instead, he followed the same approach his father, NASCAR Hall of Famer Bill Elliott, once used with him.

“I wasn’t talking at him by any means. Like, I think it was just more of a conversation of, you know, ‘Hey, maybe I would have done this.’ … I guess, coming back to my dad’s way of telling me, ‘I wouldn’t have done that.’ So, inadvertently, but probably more that route than I was talking at him. They were nothing fiery, nothing mean, nothing dramatic. Just, ‘Hey, you know, let’s think about this a little differently.’ And I feel like with me, at least it’s been all good.”

Elliott’s comments showed that he preferred to discuss issues directly rather than create more tension between drivers.

Carson Hocevar Remains a Major NASCAR Talking Point

Although Chase Elliott praised Carson Hocevar, he admitted that things can always change during a long NASCAR season.

“So subject to change. I mean, you never know what’s going to happen next week, but I feel like he’s given me quite a lot of respect really ever since those early on incidents that I wouldn’t even say incidents, but just conversations we had, just kind of racers talking back and forth. I wish I had something juicier and better to give you, but I don’t; we’ve kind of been good. So I have no issue right now.”

Carson Hocevar has received criticism throughout the 2026 season because of several on-track incidents. Drivers, including Zane Smith, have questioned his driving style on previous episodes of the same podcast. Chase Elliott’s comments offer a different perspective, showing that the two drivers have moved past their early disagreements. For now, Chase Elliott says Carson Hocevar has raced him with respect, even as the young Spire Motorsports driver continues to divide opinion across the NASCAR garage.