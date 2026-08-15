NASCAR Cup Series Driver Replaced for Richmond Race at Last Minute After Weather Delay and Pre-Race Trouble

NASCAR Richmond Raceway weekend took another difficult turn Saturday after weather forced the Craftsman Truck Series race to be postponed. The Black’s Tire 250 was moved from Friday night to noon Saturday after storms and lightning repeatedly delayed the start at Richmond Raceway.

The change created a scheduling conflict for Christopher Bell, who was set to drive the Halmar Friesen Racing No. 62 Toyota Tundra. Bell had qualified 17th but withdrew from the Truck Series race because of a prior commitment with Joe Gibbs Racing. The decision means Leland Honeyman Jr. will replace Bell in the postponed NASCAR Truck Series race. Bell is scheduled to return to HFR next weekend at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

NASCAR Richmond Raceway Weather Forces Driver Change

The NASCAR Truck Series race at Richmond Raceway was originally scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET Friday. Severe weather prevented the race from starting, forcing officials to move it to noon Saturday on FS2.

The delay created a major problem for Bell. He faced the possibility of competing in more than 650 combined laps between the Truck Series race and Saturday night’s NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400. Stewart Friesen confirmed the driver change in an official release.

“Due to the postponement at Richmond and a prior commitment for Christopher Bell, Leland Honeyman Jr. will take over driving duties for the rescheduled race. Bell will return to HFR next weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.”

Honeyman, 21, will start the Truck Series race from the rear in the Halmar Infrastructure Development No. 62 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro. The Phoenix native previously drove for the team at Charlotte earlier this season.

Christopher Bell Faces More NASCAR Trouble

Bell’s problems at Richmond Raceway went beyond the postponed Truck Series race. His Joe Gibbs Racing No. 20 Toyota failed NASCAR pre-race technical inspection twice Friday.

NASCAR ejected car chief Chris Sherwood for the rest of the race weekend and removed the team’s pit-stall selection privileges. The No. 20 passed inspection on its third attempt, avoiding an end-of-line start and drive-through penalty that would have followed another failure.

The No. 51 of Cody Ware faced a similar penalty, while car chief Dave Jones was also ejected.

Losing pit-stall selection matters at the .75-mile Richmond Raceway, where stall position can affect pit strategy during long green-flag runs and caution periods. Bell qualified eighth for the Cup race and entered the weekend sixth in the points standings.

NASCAR Cup Race Gives Bell Another Chance

Bell has produced strong results in the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season but has yet to win. He has seven second-place finishes, tying Harry Gant’s 1981 record for the most runner-up finishes in a winless season.

Bell has also finished sixth or better in seven of his 10 career Cup starts at Richmond Raceway.

Meanwhile, Shane van Gisbergen earned the Truck Series pole and remains the only confirmed Cup regular attempting double duty Saturday. He will lead the Truck field before moving to his Trackhouse Racing Cup entry for the evening race.

The Cook Out 400 is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on USA Network. Bell will now focus on the Cup race after missing the Truck event, while his No. 20 team must race without Sherwood and its preferred pit stall. Weather, penalties and a driver change have already reshaped the NASCAR Richmond Raceway weekend before the Cup Series green flag.