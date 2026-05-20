NASCAR Cup Series Driver Replaces Carson Hocevar in Surprise Charlotte Truck Race Move

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway will look different this weekend after Spire Motorsports removed Carson Hocevar from the No. 77 Chevrolet Silverado RST and replaced him with rising star Connor Zilisch. The move comes as Hocevar shifts his full attention to Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600, NASCAR’s longest and most demanding race.

Spire Motorsports confirmed the lineup change on social media, writing: “Starting his triple-duty weekend with us. @ConnorZilisch will drive the No. 77 Chevrolet Silverado RST Friday night in Charlotte.”

NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass later explained the reason behind the decision. “Connor Zilisch will be in the Spire No. 77 truck this weekend. Team wanted Hocevar to focus on the 600. Certainly Hocevar could be back in the truck in future races.”

The sudden switch quickly sparked reactions from NASCAR fans before the Charlotte Truck Race weekend began.

Connor Zilisch Gets Major NASCAR Truck Series Chance

Connor Zilisch now enters one of the biggest NASCAR Truck Series races of the weekend with high expectations surrounding him. The 19-year-old North Carolina driver continues building momentum during his full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series season with Trackhouse Racing.

The Charlotte Truck Race also gives Connor Zilisch another opportunity to prove himself with Spire Motorsports. Last season, he finished fifth in the Truck Series race at the Charlotte Roval while driving for the organization. That result showed he could compete against experienced NASCAR Truck Series drivers in top equipment.

Growing up near Charlotte Motor Speedway gives Connor Zilisch extra familiarity with the 1.5-mile oval. His experience on similar tracks could become important under the Friday night lights. While some fans wanted to see Carson Hocevar race aggressively in the Truck Series again, others believe Connor Zilisch has the talent to fight near the front immediately.

Carson Hocevar Focuses on Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte

Carson Hocevar was originally listed for both races before Spire Motorsports changed direction ahead of the Charlotte Truck Race. The team decided that reducing his weekend workload could help him stay fresh for the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday.

The Coca-Cola 600 remains one of NASCAR’s toughest events because drivers compete for 600 miles in demanding conditions. Hocevar has already shown speed in the NASCAR Cup Series this season with several competitive runs in the No. 77 Chevrolet. Spire Motorsports believes keeping him focused only on the Cup race could help produce a stronger result.

The decision created mixed reactions online. Some NASCAR fans were frustrated by the loss of Hocevar from the Truck Series field because of his aggressive racing style.

Other fans supported the decision and praised the team for protecting its full-time Cup Series driver during a difficult weekend in NASCAR.

Spire Motorsports Brings Strong Lineup to Charlotte Truck Race

Spire Motorsports continues to use a rotating lineup in its NASCAR Truck Series program throughout the 2026 season. The strategy has enabled the organization to bring together experienced veterans and young drivers in competitive trucks across various races.

This weekend’s Charlotte Truck Race lineup includes Connor Zilisch alongside Kyle Busch and Shane van Gisbergen. The organization believes the group gives Spire Motorsports one of its strongest NASCAR Truck Series lineups of the year.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race takes place Friday, May 22, with coverage on FOX Sports. The Coca-Cola 600 follows on Sunday, May 24. Connor Zilisch now has another major opportunity in front of him at Charlotte Motor Speedway, and Friday night could determine whether this becomes a one-race appearance or something much bigger later in the NASCAR season.