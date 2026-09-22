NASCAR Cup Series Driver Warns Carson Hocevar That Off-Track Taunts Are Crossing a Line Drivers Will Not Forget

Denny Hamlin says Carson Hocevar’s aggressive NASCAR driving is not the only thing creating tension in the garage. Speaking on his Actions Detrimental podcast, Denny Hamlin focused on what happens after an on-track incident, especially when Carson Hocevar appears to turn a crash into a joke or promotion.

Hocevar has become known for his aggressive style and willingness to embrace reactions from NASCAR fans. But Denny Hamlin said drivers often view those moments differently. He explained that a crash can damage weeks of work, especially during the playoffs, and said the response afterward can make matters worse.

Hamlin also made clear that he does not dislike Hocevar and believes the young driver has brought positive attention to NASCAR.

Denny Hamlin Explains the NASCAR Disconnect

Denny Hamlin said NASCAR fans enjoy the entertainment of heated racing, but drivers deal with the consequences differently.

“They love the entertainment aspect of it. And I do too. I’m a race fan just like everyone else. What I don’t think they understand is the fact of how much work goes into this.”

Hamlin pointed to the pressure of competing for a championship and explained why a single incident can have a larger impact.

“When we’re doing this and now we’re competing in this Chase, it’s not just like, ‘Well, it ruined my weekend.’ This could have big implications in the bigger prize that I’ve spent weeks and weeks working toward.”

He said that difference helps explain why Hocevar can receive support from fans while frustrating other drivers.

“I think that’s where there’s a little bit of the disconnect between what the drivers feel and what the fans feel about Carson Hocevar.”

Carson Hocevar’s Off-Track Actions Draw Attention

Hamlin stressed that his comments were not based on personal dislike of Hocevar.

“I’m not a Carson Hocevar hater whatsoever. I think that he’s doing a lot of good things for the sport.”

However, Hamlin said some of Hocevar’s actions away from the track have added another layer to incidents. Promotions connected to a rival driver’s car number after controversial moments have drawn attention from NASCAR fans and competitors.

“As drivers, I don’t handle the disrespect very well. And I’m only going to speak for myself here.”

He explained that the response after a crash can bother a driver as much as the incident itself.

“To me, that would bug me,” Hamlin said. “If that was me and he runs an 11% after he just crashed me, I would have that bother me as much as the on-track.”

Denny Hamlin Says NASCAR Drivers Remember the Cost

Hamlin said NASCAR drivers and teams invest significant time and effort into every race weekend. When a driver is taken out, the damage can affect more than one result.

“The on-track really hurts because I put so much work and effort into this,” Hamlin said. “I don’t want someone out there just being nonchalant, playing a game at my expense.”

He described the commitment drivers and their teams share.

“As drivers, we’re all living in our own personal team cocoon of like, ‘Man, we’re all in. We’re going to get this done.’”

Hamlin said tensions can rise when a driver believes another competitor caused the damage and then appears disrespectful afterward.

“If a driver you feel like has done you wrong on the racetrack then takes it to the next level and is mildly disrespectful off the track, that’s where things really can escalate.”

Hamlin added that Hocevar’s approach can appeal to NASCAR fans, but competitors may see it differently.

“I think Carson goes above and beyond for the fans aspect of it,” Hamlin said. “But again, the competitor aspect of it, I think the disrespect is just a little bit too much. And that’s just my opinion of it.”