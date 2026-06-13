NASCAR Cup Series Drivers Face Pre-Race Penalties Before Pocono Raceway Showdown

Kyle Larson and Daniel Dye faced early setbacks before the NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway after their teams failed technical inspection multiple times on Saturday. NASCAR officials reported that Larson’s No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet and Dye’s No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet each failed inspection twice before passing on a third attempt.

The penalties came ahead of qualifying for Sunday’s Great American Getaway 400 presented by VISITPA. As a result, both teams lost pit stall selection, a key advantage at Pocono Raceway. NASCAR also ejected Larson’s car chief, Jesse Saunders, and Dye’s engineer, Chris Stanley, for the remainder of the weekend. Both cars later passed inspection and remained eligible to compete in qualifying and Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway.

NASCAR Cup Series Penalties Impact Kyle Larson and Daniel Dye

The NASCAR Cup Series penalties stemmed from failures during pre-qualifying technical inspection. NASCAR uses the process to confirm that all cars meet rules involving ride height, weight distribution, and other technical requirements.

Because both teams corrected the issues before qualifying, they avoided more severe race-day sanctions. However, NASCAR still imposed penalties, including the loss of pit stall selection and the removal of key crew members.

For Larson, the absence of car chief Jesse Saunders creates an additional challenge for the No. 5 team. The car chief plays an important role in practice adjustments, qualifying preparation, and race strategy throughout the weekend.

Daniel Dye also faces a difficult situation. The 22-year-old driver is making only his second NASCAR Cup Series start. Dye is competing in a limited four-race schedule with Live Fast Motorsports during the 2026 season and previously made his Cup debut at Talladega.

Pocono Raceway Adds More Pressure After Inspection Issues

The loss of pit stall selection could significantly affect both teams at Pocono Raceway. The track’s long pit road and unique three-turn layout often make pit strategy a major factor in determining race results.

Teams usually value preferred pit stalls because they can reduce traffic at stops and provide more flexibility in strategic decision-making. Losing that advantage may create additional obstacles during the 400-mile event.

Larson enters the weekend sixth in the NASCAR Cup Series standings. Despite several strong performances at Pocono Raceway, he is still seeking his first victory at the track. In 18 Cup starts there, Larson has recorded 10 top-10 finishes and five top-five results.

One of his closest opportunities came in 2021 when he led the final lap of the first race of a Pocono doubleheader before suffering a late tire failure and finishing ninth. His Hendrick Motorsports teammate Alex Bowman won that race, while Larson finished second in the following day’s event.

NASCAR Cup Series Teams Look to Recover at Pocono Raceway

Both teams successfully passed inspection before qualifying, allowing them to avoid a pass-through penalty at the start of Sunday’s race.

The Great American Getaway 400 is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on Prime Video.

Pocono Raceway remains one of the most demanding tracks on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule. Its combination of long straightaways and technical corners regularly tests drivers, crew members, and race strategies. Denny Hamlin holds the record for the most NASCAR Cup Series victories at Pocono Raceway with seven wins.

As the NASCAR Cup Series weekend continues, Hendrick Motorsports will work to overcome the loss of Larson’s car chief, while Live Fast Motorsports looks to help Dye maximize his limited opportunity despite the absence of a key engineer. Both teams will need to adapt quickly as the race approaches at Pocono Raceway.