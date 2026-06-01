NASCAR Cup Series Points Standings Take a Brutal Turn After Nashville as Playoff Battle Gets Tighter

The NASCAR Cup Series points standings took another major turn after Sunday’s Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway. With only 12 races remaining before the playoffs begin, every point has become more valuable.

Tyler Reddick continues to lead the standings after another strong performance, while Denny Hamlin’s victory helped strengthen his position near the top. Further down the order, the fight for the final playoff spots remains extremely close. Austin Cindric currently holds the last position above the cut line, but Ryan Preece and Joey Logano remain within striking distance. As the NASCAR Cup Series heads into a crucial stretch of the season, drivers can no longer afford mistakes.

The battle for playoff positions is tightening, and several familiar names still face uncertainty with time running out.

Tyler Reddick Remains the Driver to Beat in NASCAR Cup Series Points Standings

Tyler Reddick continues to control the NASCAR Cup Series points standings after 14 races.

The 23XI Racing driver leads the series with 657 points and holds a 97-point advantage over second-place Denny Hamlin. Reddick has already collected five wins this season, along with nine top-five finishes and 11 top-10 finishes.

Hamlin moved into second place after winning the Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville. The Joe Gibbs Racing veteran overcame an early drive-through penalty for jumping the initial start and still captured his second victory of the season.

Ryan Blaney remains third with 483 points, while Chase Elliott and Ty Gibbs round out the top five with 460 and 449 points, respectively.

Toyota continues to have a strong presence near the top of the standings, occupying four of the top five positions entering the next race weekend.

NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Battle Remains Extremely Tight

The fight around the playoff cut line remains one of the biggest storylines in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Austin Cindric currently occupies the final playoff position in 16th place with 306 points. However, Ryan Preece trails him by only two points, making every stage and race finish increasingly important.

Joey Logano sits 18th with 297 points and remains only nine points behind the cutoff. Michael McDowell, Zane Smith, and Erik Jones are also still within range if they can put together strong runs over the coming weeks.

Shane van Gisbergen continues to impress in his first full NASCAR Cup Series season. The Trackhouse Racing driver sits 12th in the standings with 348 points and remains comfortably above the playoff cut line.

With a mix of intermediate tracks, short tracks, and road courses still ahead, the playoff picture could change quickly before the postseason field is finalized.

Full NASCAR Cup Series Points Standings After Nashville

The unofficial NASCAR Cup Series points standings following the Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway are:

1. Tyler Reddick – 657 points

2. Denny Hamlin – 560 points

3. Ryan Blaney – 483 points

4. Chase Elliott – 460 points

5. Ty Gibbs – 449 points

6. Kyle Larson – 409 points

7. Christopher Bell – 399 points

8. Chris Buescher – 393 points

9. Carson Hocevar – 383 points

10. Daniel Suarez – 378 points

11. William Byron – 352 points

12. Shane van Gisbergen – 348 points

13. Brad Keselowski – 347 points

14. Chase Briscoe – 343 points

15. Bubba Wallace – 338 points

16. Austin Cindric – 306 points

17. Ryan Preece – 304 points

18. Joey Logano – 297 points

19. Michael McDowell – 275 points

20. Zane Smith – 272 points

21. Erik Jones – 270 points

22. AJ Allmendinger – 266 points

23. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – 263 points

24. Austin Dillon – 244 points

25. Todd Gilliland – 240 points

26. Ross Chastain – 239 points

27. Riley Herbst – 224 points

28. John Hunter Nemechek – 213 points

29. Noah Gragson – 202 points

30. Ty Dillon – 177 points

31. Josh Berry – 174 points

32. Alex Bowman – 160 points

33. Cole Custer – 150 points

34. Connor Zilisch – 147 points

35. Cody Ware – 117 points

36. Casey Mears – 9 points

37. Katherine Legge – 8

38. BJ McLeod – 3

The NASCAR Cup Series now enters one of the most important stretches of the season. While Reddick holds a comfortable lead at the top, the battle around the playoff cut line remains far from settled. With only 12 races left before the postseason begins, every point could determine who earns a championship opportunity and who falls short.