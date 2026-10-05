NASCAR Cup Series Post-Race Inspection at Las Vegas Leaves One Last Twist

Chase Briscoe’s victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway became official after NASCAR completed post-race inspection following Sunday’s South Point 400. The No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota passed inspection with no issues, confirming Briscoe’s second win of the 2026 season and seventh Cup win.

Briscoe controlled 175 of the race’s 267 laps, swept all three stages and kept Kyle Larson behind him in the closing laps. Larson finished second after losing control exiting Turn 4 on the final lap and hitting the wall. His car then collected Tyler Reddick, who recovered to finish third.

The NASCAR post-race inspection also produced two pit-selection penalties for Charlotte, although neither changed the Las Vegas finishing order.

NASCAR Post-Race Inspection Confirms Briscoe Win

NASCAR officials completed the post-race inspection and confirmed Briscoe as the South Point 400 winner.

“Post-race inspection is done here at Las Vegas. All clear. No issues,” reporter Dustin Long posted. “Chase Briscoe is the winner. We’re halfway through the Chase. On to Charlotte.”

Briscoe’s clean inspection closed the official review of the NASCAR Cup Series race.

Denny Hamlin finished 16th after an early incident and remains second in the standings. He now trails Larson by 40 points.

The South Point 400 was the fifth race of the 10-race 2026 Chase. NASCAR is using a points-based format this season without elimination rounds.

NASCAR Issues Pit-Selection Penalties

While the winning No. 19 Toyota passed NASCAR post-race inspection, officials found issues with two other cars.

The No. 92 received a penalty for inspection failures. Officials cited the No. 88 for one lug nut that was not safe and secure. Both cars will lose pit-stall selection at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The penalties do not change the Las Vegas results. They only affect the teams’ pit-selection process for the next NASCAR Cup Series race.

A pit-selection penalty is less severe than a disqualification. A disqualification removes a car from the official results and changes its points. The penalties issued after the Las Vegas inspection leave the South Point 400 finishing order unchanged.

The O’Reilly Auto Parts Series also had a major inspection penalty at Las Vegas. Brandon Jones’ No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota was disqualified after NASCAR found four or more lug nuts that were not safe and secure. Jones dropped from 35th to 36th and lost his stage points.

NASCAR Chase Heads to Charlotte

Briscoe said Larson pushed hard during the final laps as he tried to take the lead.

“I saw Kyle charging hard behind me on those final laps. He was pushing as hard as he possibly could on the high line, and I just tried to stick to my defensive marks, stay smooth, and protect the bottom. When you’re driving for a guaranteed spot in the Championship 4, nobody is going to give an inch.”

Larson still holds the Chase lead despite the late crash.

“I know everyone looks at the points lead and talks about the buffer we have, but I don’t view the gap like that at all. There are still a lot of points on the table, a lot of restarts left, and anything can happen down the stretch.”

The NASCAR Cup Series now moves to Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Bank of America 400 on October 11. Five Chase races remain.

Briscoe leaves Las Vegas with a confirmed win, while the No. 92 and No. 88 teams will face pit-selection restrictions at Charlotte.