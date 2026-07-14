NASCAR Cup Series Star Faces a Harsh Reality as Denny Hamlin Reveals What Could Hold Him Back

Denny Hamlin believes respect inside the NASCAR garage is just as important as speed on the track. Speaking on the July 14 episode of his Actions Detrimental podcast, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver said Carson Hocevar’s strong finish at the Quaker State 400 showed why relationships with other drivers can affect race results.

Hocevar climbed through the field to finish third at EchoPark Speedway, but Hamlin argued the Spire Motorsports driver missed out on valuable help because of his reputation.

According to Hamlin, aggressive driving and outspoken comments may create headlines and social media attention, but they do not always earn support from fellow competitors. He said NASCAR drivers rely on respect when working together, especially at drafting tracks where teamwork often decides who reaches Victory Lane.

NASCAR Cup Series Respect Matters More Than Attention, Denny Hamlin Says

During the podcast, Denny Hamlin explained that drivers compete against each other before they compete for fans or online attention. He said several competitors had already decided not to help Carson Hocevar during a race.

“There were drivers in our meeting today who said that, no matter what, they will not push Carson Hocevar. You don’t race the fans. You race your competitors, and there are a lot more of them than there are of you.”

“It may sound good in an interview, but when you get to the end of a race, those words can hurt your finishing position. There were drivers in our meeting today who said they will not push Carson Hocevar to a victory. Absolutely not. They’ll push anyone else.”

Hamlin added that respect has always been part of success in NASCAR, especially at superspeedways and drafting tracks where drivers often need help to move forward.

“You can’t disrespect people on and off the track. That’s what Jeff Burton was saying so well. Dale Earnhardt was winning a lot of races, but he would at least come to you and say, ‘Man, I’m sorry about that.’ He made you believe you were friends, and he’d help you get over it.

“You don’t have to have a lot of friends, but you definitely can’t have a lot of enemies. There’s never been one of the greats in our sport who wasn’t respected by his peers. What’s good for clicks is not always what’s good for competition.”

Carson Hocevar Impresses Despite Lack of Help at Atlanta

Carson Hocevar delivered one of the best races of his NASCAR Cup Series career by charging from deep in the field to finish third at EchoPark Speedway. While the result showed his speed, Hamlin said Hocevar received very little assistance from other drivers during the closing laps.

Hamlin suggested Hocevar’s aggressive driving style and outspoken personality have made him one of NASCAR’s most talked-about young drivers. However, he also believes that reputation affects how rivals choose to race around him. According to Hamlin, fans may enjoy Hocevar’s fearless approach, but earning respect inside the garage is equally important when drivers decide who they are willing to work with during a race.

Denny Hamlin Reviews Atlanta Race and Other NASCAR Talking Points

Hamlin and co-host Jared Allen also discussed several other moments from the Quaker State 400. Hamlin praised Ryan Blaney after the Team Penske driver controlled the race and strengthened his championship hopes.

He also urged Goodyear to make changes before NASCAR returns to Atlanta, saying the current tire package takes away from the exciting pack racing the track is known for.

The podcast also examined Bubba Wallace’s penalty for crossing below the double yellow line while attempting a pass. Hamlin discussed NASCAR’s enforcement of the rule and questioned whether the move was worth the risk. He and Allen also highlighted Christopher Bell’s strong form after his In-Season Challenge victory.

Hamlin reflected on his own race, saying the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota showed speed but did not produce the finish the team expected. As NASCAR prepares for the Window World 450 at North Wilkesboro Speedway, Hamlin said long-term success still depends on earning respect from fellow competitors.