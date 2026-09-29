NASCAR Cup Series Veteran Reacts as Brad Keselowski Confirms Shock RFK Racing Split After 2026

Denny Hamlin reacted with surprise after Brad Keselowski and RFK Racing confirmed they will part ways after the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season. Hamlin posted four words on X shortly after the announcement.

Keselowski will finish the 2026 season in the No. 6 Ford before deciding his next move. RFK Racing will also remain committed to a three-car NASCAR Cup Series operation in 2027.

The split ends a five-year partnership in which Keselowski served as a driver, co-owner, and head of competition.

Brad Keselowski Confirms He Will Keep Racing

Keselowski addressed the RFK Racing split in his own statement, making clear that his NASCAR career is not ending.

“I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished at RFK over the past five years and grateful for the people I’ve had the opportunity to work alongside, including at Roush Enterprises and Fenway Sports Group,” Keselowski wrote.

He also directly addressed his future as a driver.

“I’m nowhere near ready to be done as a driver. I still have a lot I want to accomplish in this sport, and I’m looking forward to what comes next.”

Keselowski said he will share details about his future when the time is right.

RFK Racing Explains Keselowski Split

RFK Racing president Chip Bowers praised Keselowski for his work with the organization and said his role went far beyond driving.

“Bowers said Keselowski was not simply driving the No. 6 car but investing himself in the future of the team and helping us think differently about what RFK Racing could become.”

Keselowski joined Roush Fenway Racing as a co-owner in 2021. Ahead of the 2022 season, the team added his name and became Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing. He then began driving the No. 6 Ford while also helping lead the team’s competition side.

RFK Racing said it will work with Keselowski on the next steps involving his ownership stake. The team also confirmed it remains committed to running three NASCAR Cup Series cars in 2027 and will search for a new head of competition.

Denny Hamlin Reacts as RFK Racing Plans 2027

Hamlin’s “RF not O-K. 😳” reaction came as NASCAR focused on what the RFK Racing split means for both sides.

The organization is already dealing with other changes. Crew chief Jeremy Bullins recently left for a 2027 opportunity with Legacy Motor Club, while Mike Skarbowski took over as interim crew chief for the No. 6 team.

RFK Racing is also pursuing a third charter after its leased charter for Ryan Preece’s No. 60 is set to expire. The team has said it intends to operate three cars in 2027.

Keselowski’s next NASCAR destination has not been announced. His statement confirms only one thing for now: he plans to keep racing after leaving RFK Racing.

Hamlin did not provide any further comment on Keselowski’s future. For the rest of the 2026 NASCAR season, Keselowski will remain in the No. 6 Ford before the RFK Racing partnership officially comes to an end.