NASCAR: Daniel Suarez Announces Heartwarming Family News

Daniel Suarez and his wife Julia Piquet have welcomed their first child into the world. The NASCAR Cup Series driver revealed the heartwarming news on social media Tuesday, sharing that the couple welcomed a baby boy named Otto.

Suarez had been on baby watch from the time the Chase began. The Spire Motorsports driver made it clear that if his wife went into labor during a race weekend, he would remain at the track.

Thankfully for the couple, the timing panned out for Suarez to be at the hospital to welcome his first child.

Suarez on birth of first child: ‘Biggest blessing’

In a social media post, Suarez introduced Otto to the world. With a photo of himself, Julia and the couple’s newborn baby all together, the driver of the No. 7 penned a heartfelt message expressing his gratitude for the birth of his son.

“The biggest blessing of our lives, our baby boy. Otto Suárez Piquet 🩵,” he wrote.

It was well-documented that Suarez, 34, was on baby watch prior to the Chase beginning. The Mexican-born driver spoke to FOX motorsports insider Bob Pockrass prior to the Chase and spoke about his mindset regarding the family situation.

Because he made the Chase this season, Suarez said he could not leave the racetrack during the race weekend if his wife went into labor. If it were last year, when Suarez did not make the Chase, he would have a different opinion.

“If this was last year, for example, it would be a no-brainer, but the way we’re running right now, being in the Chase — we were one point away from finishing in the top 10 in the regular season points. That just tells you how tight things can be after several races. We just can’t let anything affect the progress we make in practice, qualifying and in the race,” he said.

Suarez was hopeful the baby would come during a weekday so he could be at the hospital with Julia but acknowledged that is something he cannot control.

“Hopefully, it’s a Monday-Friday baby,” he said.

Fortunately for the Suarez family, the baby was born during an off-day for this year’s Coca-Cola 600 winner.

A look at Suarez’s breakout season with Spire Motorsports

On the heels of a disappointing 2025 campaign that saw him go winless and miss the playoffs, Suarez left Trackhouse Racing after five seasons behind the wheel of the No. 99 Chevrolet.

The former O’Reilly Auto Parts Series champion joined Spire Motorsports ahead of the 2026 Cup Series season and it has proven to be a great fit.

Suarez won the rain-shortened Coca-Cola 600 earlier this season for his third career victory and first win since Atlanta in February 2024.

In addition to the win, Suarez joined Spire teammate Carson Hocevar in making the cut for this year’s Chase. After 29 races, Suarez has scored seven top-10 finishes and three top-five results.

However, Suarez ranks 16th in the points standings after three Chase races as the start of the 10-race postseason has not panned out well. Despite that, there is something to be said about Suarez’s miraculous career turnaround in 2026.