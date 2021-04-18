NASCAR Cup Series Driver To Appear on ‘Jay Leno’s Garage’

Trackhouse Racing driver Daniel Suarez is preparing for Sunday’s NASCAR race at Richmond Raceway, where he will try to rebound from a crash that ruined a recent outing at Martinsville Speedway. Prior to race day, Suarez conducted a whirlwind trip in order to film an episode of an upcoming show. He will soon appear on Jay Leno’s Garage.

Suarez posted a photo on social media that revealed his upcoming appearance. He did not detail when the episode will surface but only said that he and Leno had spent time discussing cars. This upcoming episode will actually be the second time that Suarez headed to the garage to explore Leno’s collection.

Had lots of fun filming and talking cars with my amigo @jayleno 👊🏽 Coming soon… @LenosGarage @CampingWorld pic.twitter.com/lVTjWyY5gv — Daniel Suárez (@Daniel_SuarezG) April 13, 2021

Back in 2017, Suarez visited the garage during a NASCAR trip out west. He examined a wide variety of vehicles, including an antique fire engine, a classic Mercedes-Benz, and a dirt-covered Toyota pickup truck. Leno also challenged Suarez with finding a hidden gas cap on a classic car, which sat behind the tail light housing.

Suarez is currently in the midst of his first season with Trackhouse

The 29-year-old driver announced in January that he was joining Trackhouse Racing after a season with Gaunt Brothers Racing. Suarez partnered with owner Justin Marks and music sensation Pitbull to form this team and make a positive impact in minority communities through charitable endeavors. Suarez also reiterated that his goal was to bring some trophies to the team facility.

“I see in Trackhouse a great opportunity for me with a very strong group of people that share the same vision, commitment, and goals that I have,” Suárez said in a January press release. “Justin has been involved in the racing world for over 20 years and understands the ins and outs of the sport both as a driver and from the business side. I have learned a lot in the last few years and have been very fortunate to be a part of very good organizations.

“I have learned that this sport is about people, and I know we are going to work very hard to put together a talented team. Furthermore, getting the support from a strong manufacturer like Chevrolet will be a key to our success. My goal is simple, I want to win races.”

The No. 99 Chevrolet Camaro has one top-10 finish in 2021

Suarez entered the season with the goal of winning some races and making some noise with his new team. He started the season-opening Daytona 500 in the 15th position after a strong performance in the qualifying races but saw his day come to an early end due to one of several crashes featuring some of NASCAR’s biggest names.

Despite starting his season off with a crash, Suarez has continued to showcase speed and talent during the season. He has raced in the top-10 the past three outings, posting a season-best fourth-place finish at the dirt-covered Bristol Motor Speedway. Suarez was en route to a top finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway, but a speeding penalty took away his opportunity.

Finally, there was a crash at Martinsville. Suarez had a collision with William Byron’s No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro that sent him up and into the wall at the iconic short track. Shortly after, a massive crash collected several drivers, including Suarez. His car burst into flames, but he was able to climb out and stand at a safe distance. The veteran driver told Speedway Digest after the race that Martinsville “wasn’t a clean weekend” even though Trackhouse had a fast car.

Heading toward Sunday’s race, there is optimism surrounding the Trackhouse team and its ability to rebound from the crash. Suarez has three top-10 finishes in the past seven trips to Richmond and will strive to add another. He will start the Toyota Owners 400 (3 p.m. ET) in the 27th position.

